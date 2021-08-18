The N.C. Department of Transportation is nearing completion on a number of resurfacing projects throughout Pitt County, including Old Tar Road and others in the Winterville area.
Crews in June began facelifts on several roads as part of the department’s scheduled maintenance program, starting with Williams Road between Greenville Boulevard and Dickinson Avenue.
Other projects focused on Allen Road, Charles Boulevard and N.C. 43 and Evans Street and Old Tar Road.
Milling and resurfacing work has forced closures and detours — and crowded roadways with dump trucks — but has delivered a smoother ride on the thoroughfares.
DOT reported status of the work as of Friday:
- Paving on Charles Boulevard from 10th Street to Signature Place is complete; permanent pavement markings are still needed.
- N.C. 43 from Signature Drive to Vanceboro has approximately two weeks of paving left.
- Paving on Evans Street and Old Tar Road from Greenville Boulevard to Worthington Road is complete; permanent pavement markings are still needed.
- Allen Road paving is complete, shoulder work and permanent pavement markings are still needed.
- Tucker Road from N.C. 33 to Ivy Road through Simpson is complete.
- Paving on Laurie Ellis Road from N.C. 11 through Winterville to Jack Jones Road is complete; shoulder work and permanent pavement markings are still needed.
- Thomas Langston Road paving is complete, shoulder work and permanent pavement markings are still needed.
- U.S. 17 from Pitt County to Vanceboro will be starting in approximately 2-3 weeks.
The City of Greenville also is resurfacing First Street between South Washington and Cotanche streets; Contanche between First and Fifth streets also is being improved. The city is resurfaces a total of 10.6 lane miles on 18 streets during this year’s program.
The DOT work is not related to a long-planned but delayed widening of Evans Street-Old Tar Road and the widening and reconfiguration of traffic patterns on Fire Tower and Portertown roads.
DOT also is scheduled to replace the northbound Tar River bridge on Memorial Drive beginning in the summer of 2022.