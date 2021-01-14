SNOW HILL — Snow Hill has entered into an agreement with Greene County for the listing, supervising and collecting of property taxes at a rate of 5 percent after failing to negotiate a lower rate.
Negotiations began in November when Snow Hill Town Manager John Bauer presented the initial agreement with the county with the 5 percent rate.
After comparing the collection rate to other municipalities in the area, Bauer said he felt the rate was too high, noting other municipalities charge between 1 1/2 and 2 percent.
Snow Hill commissioners agreed the rate was high and made motion to approve the tax agreement with the county so long as the collection rate did not exceed two percent.
The agreement was discussed at the Dec. 7 Greene County’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
County Manager Kyle DeHaven agreed that other counties offer tax collection service at a lower rate, but said Greene County would lose money if it lowered its rate.
Snow Hill Commissioners responded by countering with a collection rate of 2.5 percent, which the Greene County commissioners rejected.
Snow Hill accepted the 5 percent rate at Monday’s Snow Board of Commissioners meeting.
The town still will save money compared to hiring an additional employee to perform the task, said Mayor Pro-tem Bobby Taylor.
The agreement it valid until 2023 and becomes effective on July 1.
hen the agreement expires, Snow Hill can revisit the issue and decide whether the county will continue to provide collection services.
The Snow Hill commissioners also:
- Discussed the purchase of snowflake swag lights. If approved, the lights would be placed at the intersection of Greene and Second Streets.
The swag lights would match the newly purchased snowflake ornaments and would replace green lights that have hung in the past.
Approximately $8,000 remains available for use for the purchase of Christmas decorations. This amount would cover the cost of the three proposed swag lights.
- Recommended a proposal for a special-use permit go before the planning board. The permit would be needed to operate a pet boarding facility at 216 Second St.
The Planning Board will review the proposed permit before it comes back before the commissioners.
- Recommended a zoning change go before the planning board. The recommendation came following a decision by the commissioner to reduce Snow Hill’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. With the new zoning, four properties have been split by town and county zoning.
County zoning recommended the town bring these properties into its zoning to clear any confusion and increase zoning efficiency.
- Briefly discussed the town’s Contentnea Creek Nature and Tails Preserve Improvement Plan, which was funded using grants from the Duke Foundation and Environmental Enhancement Grant. The grants paid for environmental studies to be conducted on 90 donated properties, appraisals, legal work on properties as well as the signage for the trails.
- Designated Mayor Dennis Liles as the towns N.C. League of Municipalities Delegate.
- Issued a proclamation honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Month.