SNOW HILL — The town Board of Commissioners adopted a $2.3 million budget for 2022-23 with several rate increases on Monday and swore in a new police chief.
Joshua Smith, who's been with the department since 2016, took the oath of office alongside his wife and three children during the monthly meeting. He succeeds Gordon Hobbs who retired in May.
“I believe with the training and experience Josh has to offer, he will be a huge asset to this department. We look forward to working with him,” Mayor Dennis Liles said at the ceremony.
Smith began his law enforcement career in 2012 with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office where he worked as a patrol deputy. In 2014, Smith was promoted and began working as a narcotics detective.
Two years later, he accepted a position at the Snow Hill department where he worked as a patrol officer, crime scene investigator and detective. In 2018, Smith was promoted to sergeant. After learning Chief Hobbs was retiring, Smith said he decided he wanted to pursue the position.
Smith will oversee five full-time officers and four part-time officers.
Budget highlights
The board voted unanimously to adopt the $2,337,191 spending plan that keeps the property tax rate at 34 centers per $100 of value for the upcoming fiscal year.
The budget includes a $1,092,495 water and sewer fund and a $1,244,696 general fund. The budget message states the town is anticipating roughly $9,000 more in expected ad valorem taxes, $13,000 in sales tax refund/license tag tax and roughly $36,000 in sales tax and other revenues for the upcoming fiscal year.
The new revenue will be allocated to make up for the current and anticipated inflation. The town received $240,935.27 in American Rescue Plan funds which will be used to “assist with shortfalls that we are currently assessing and will be facing in this upcoming budget,” the statement said.
“Due to the town’s population and tax base, we do not anticipate any additional revenues to grow in any fund,” the message prepared by Town Manager Todd Whaley said.
Whaley reported he balanced the budget by adding no new personnel or hours and making some cuts. He said unless the town sees growth in its tax base and customer base, it will need to increase taxes next year to remain economically viable.
The budget includes a 5 percent cost-of-living raise for all town employees, and a reduction in insurance costs by 11 percent.
Police expenses decreased by roughly $80,000 due to the elimination of a school resource officer and a sergeant position. Fire protection received an increase of roughly $13,000 due to increased property tax evaluations.
Rate increases
The board adopted a rate schedule that included a $7 increase for all water customers and a $2 increase in sewer fees for all customers.
Within the next 30 days, each customer should receive a letter in the mail that explains why and how the rates will change. "Our numbers will be attached and if they (customers) need to meet with finance, myself or the town clerk, that opportunity is always there,” Whaley said.
All cemetery rates are also increasing by $100, Whaley said.
“The rates come from reoccurring cost for maintenance at the cemetery. We had to replace a tractor and gas prices are soaring. With that in mind, the only revenue that we have from the cemetery is the $650 open and close fee and the sale of lots which caps out at $6,000 and we are basically at that threshold. You will start gradually seeing those numbers decreasing until we get the new section that is undeveloped up and running.”
Burial fees for the undeveloped section are $1,200 per lot with an open and close fee of $800 and a $200 cremation fee. Whaley aims to have the undeveloped section of the cemetery developed by the end of the year.