SNOW HILL — Snow Hill Public Works Director Todd Whaley said this week he is serving as interim town manager after the departure of John Bauer on March 16.
Whaley said his appointment will be made official at the Snow Hill’s Board of Commissioner meeting on April 12. There was no announcement from the town about the change and little information was available about what prompted it this week.
The change has not been discussed in public at recent town board meetings. Efforts to reach Mayor Dennis Liles and members of the board were not successful before the Tuesday deadline for this edition.
Bauer worked part time for the town and the board in the past has discussed the need for a full-time town manager. Whaley, a 28-year-resident, has been employed with the town for six years, three as public works director.
“It will be a learning experience, but I have the best interest for the town in my heart. It’s going to take me some time to learn the ropes as new town manager. Moving forward I will always have an open door policy,” Whaley said. For updates to this story, check out The Standard online.