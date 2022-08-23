Boat Lift Warehouse
Contributed Photo

SNOW HILL — Boat Lift Warehouse, an e-commerce business that specializes in selling boat lifts and replacement parts, was honored in Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in America.

Boat Lift Warehouse is listed as No. 3,219 overall and No. 96 in retail. The company’s three-year growth revenue was 165 percent, the magazine reported.

Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and 252-653-2368.