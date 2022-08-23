SNOW HILL — Boat Lift Warehouse, an e-commerce business that specializes in selling boat lifts and replacement parts, was honored in Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in America.
Boat Lift Warehouse is listed as No. 3,219 overall and No. 96 in retail. The company’s three-year growth revenue was 165 percent, the magazine reported.
The Inc. 5,000 list began as the Inc. 500 in 1982, before expanding to the Inc. 5,000 in 2007. The expansion gave “readers a deeper, richer understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape and capturing a broader spectrum of success,” the magazine said.
According to Inc’s website, they rank companies by overall revenue growth over three years.
Boat Lift Warehouse is headed by Chief Operating Officer Jesse Bennet, who has been with the company for over a decade.
“We’re humbled, excited and so very proud of our team for reaching this level and for receiving this recognition.
“Thank you to every single person who’s been a part of our journey so far. Especially our amazing team of dedicated individuals we call family at Boat Lift Warehouse, this is a huge success for all of us!” Bennett said in a statement.
Boat Lift Warehouse’s product line has expanded from selling mostly boat lift-related products to a wide array of dock and boating accessories, decking, gangways, power pedestals and more.
The company’s customers range from boating enthusiasts to the U.S. Department of the Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Fort Knox and the N.C. Wildlife Commission.
The company’s stated goals are to provide the best quality products, excellent customer service and easy-to-understand, accurate and worthwhile product information.
The company credits its success to the “talent, hard work, and dedication of our highly qualified team.”