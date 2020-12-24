SNOW HILL — The creation of an economic development agreement between the town of Snow Hill and business owner Salvador Tinoco is helping a downtown shop return to normal following a construction halt.
Little Shoppe of Flowers was one of several downtown businesses to receive a beautification grant from Snow Hill. The grant was designed to help businesses improve their storefronts facade.
Snow Hill Commissioners awarded Tinoco Construction, owned by Tinoco, a contract to perform the beautification repairs and renovations. Work began in November.
But work halted after Tinoco Construction unearthed termite and structural damage in the building that houses Little Shoppe of Flowers.
The shop’s owners rent the historic downtown building, located on Greene Street, from a third party.
Conversations began between the town and building owner as they sought a solution that would allow Little Shoppe of Flowers to resume normal operations while addressing safety concerns, both found and created during the improvement project.
With Tinoco’s help, Little Shoppe of Flowers was able to temporarily move from its existing location to a vacant building owned by Tinoco on Second Street. The building once housed Sticks and More and will house Little Shoppe of Flowers until work is completed on the Greene Street structure.
Tinoco then purchased the Greene Street building from its former owner, allowing the town and Tinoco to enter into an economic development agreement.
“Under economic development laws for the state, if it’s a building in historic area, you’re able to provide financial assistance, in this case in the form of a loan to help repair, restore a historic building,” town attorney Brian Pridgen said.
Under the agreement, the town of Snow Hill will loan Tinoco $40,000 to be used to secure the safety and exterior appearance issues with the building, ensure the continuation of the business and preserve the historic structure.
As part of the agreement, Tinoco will have to keep Snow Hill Commissioners informed of construction repairs and the loan will have to be repaid.
A public hearing was held Dec. 14 regarding the loan. After hearing no input from Snow Hill residents, Commissioner Lorine Washington made a motion to enter into the agreement with Tinoco. It was seconded by Commissioner Dianne Andrews and passed with all in favor.
At the same public hearing, commissioners also approved a reduction of the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. The request came from Mayor Pro-tem Bobby Taylor on behalf of the town’s planning board.
The town’s ETJ has extended further than previously thought, Taylor said.
“We were trying to condense it down,” Taylor said, adding it would allow for better management and that, in some instances, Snow Hill commissioners were enforcing zoning regulations in areas where residents were unable to vote for the commissioners.
Planning board members and Taylor did not feel this was right, he said.
Also, with the creation of county zoning, areas in the extended ETJ were covered under those zoning laws.
Washington made a motion to approve the reduced ETJ and it was seconded by Commissioner Rosa Wilkes.
The county has 60 days to enact its own zoning regulations in the former Snow Hill ETJ, Pridgen said.