SNOW HILL — Options for allowing food trucks in Snow Hill were revisited on Monday during the Board of Commissioners meeting.
The town has had a peddler policy on the books for years but it has rarely been enforced, according to town manager John Bauer. In February, the town approved the establishment of a peddler policy as well as a definition.
The approved policy defines a peddler as a retail sales-for- profit mobile business which operates temporarily in the corporate limits and extra-terratorial jurisdiction of Snow Hill. The policy includes food trucks.
Commissioners asked if they could place a limit of food trucks in the area.
The town could not limit the number of food trucks but could enact stricter permitting or zoning restrictions that would limit the hours of operation and proximity from brick and mortar restaurants, according to town attorney Bryan Pridgen.
This could potentially limit the number of food trucks eligible to operate within the town, Pridgen said.
“I don’t have a problem with the food truck. I heard the food is good. They are bringing in money and paying their fee,” said Commissioner Lorrine Washington, adding the trucks receive permission from owners for parking on lots and at businesses.
Mayor Pro-tem Bobby Taylor suggested prohibiting food trucks from setting up on town lots unless for town activities. He worried about traffic problems if the town allowed multiple trucks to operate at once.
“I don’t mind the food trucks in general, but I do understand the property owner and restaurant owners who are paying property tax and sales tax to the town,” Taylor said, adding food trucks can operate for a much cheaper cost.
Bauer asked if the commissioners wanted to raise the peddler fee, which is $125 annually, but they declined to discuss it.
The board unanimously passed a motion to prohibit food trucks from establishing themselves on town property unless for town events.
In other business, the board:
- Declared the town’s old Christmas lights as surplus. This was the first step in allowing the town to sell lights that were replaced in 2020.
A Snow Hill resident has expressed the desire to buy the old lights. Before a sale can commence, the town will have to advertise the lights on the town’s website.
- Approved an annual purchase order and service agreement with Granville Farms Inc for the management of the towns wastewater sludge in the amount of $25,150.