Snow Hill will receive a $300,000 state grant to build a splash pad recreation facility, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Monday.
The funds are among more than $17 million in N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grants awarded to fund 39 local parks and recreation projects across the state, a news release said. Specifics about the Snow Hill project were not immediately availalbe.
The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority approved the grants at its meeting held on Friday at the Nature Research Center in Raleigh.
“Our parks and recreation areas are so valuable to our communities and they’ve become more popular than ever,” Cooper said. “These projects we’re funding today will give people even more opportunities in North Carolina to build healthier and happier lives.”
Local communities applied for the grants to fund land acquisition, development and renovation of public park and recreation areas. Each year, the Authority is required to allocate 30 percent of PARTF’s total funding to local government projects.
The authority considered 49 local grant applications requesting $20.9 million in total. The maximum grant awarded for a single project was $500,000. Awardees must match funds dollar-for-dollar.
This year, $17.9 million was allocated to PARTF for local projects — an amount at least triple that of most years in the last decade. With these awards, PARTF has now made more than 1,000 grants to build parks in communities across the state.
In addition to the local grants program, the authority allocated $5.7 million to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation for land acquisitions at Chimney Rock State Park in Rutherford County and Lake James State Park in Burke and McDowell Counties. It will also fund several capital projects at Hammock’s Beach State Park (Onslow County), Morrow Mountain State Park (Stanly County) and William B. Umstead State Park (Wake County).
The Parks and Recreation Trust Fund is administered through the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation, which is part of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Local grants are awarded annually by the Authority at their quarterly meeting in August.