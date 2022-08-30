Snow Hill will receive a $300,000 state grant to build a splash pad recreation facility, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Monday.

The funds are among more than $17 million in N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grants awarded to fund 39 local parks and recreation projects across the state, a news release said. Specifics about the Snow Hill project were not immediately availalbe.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.