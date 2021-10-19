Snow Hill’s Veterans Day ceremony and Christmas extravaganza will be postponed this year due to safety concerns over COVID-19, the Board of Commissioners decided.
The Veterans Day ceremony typically takes place on Nov. 11, with the Christmas extravaganza taking place on the first Saturday of December, Town Manager Todd Whaley told the board at the Oct. 11 meeting.
Because the Veterans Day ceremony is typically held indoors, board members expressed concern over the safety of participants, many of whom are elderly and therefore at high risk of illness due to the coronavirus.
Additionally, choirs that typically perform at the Christmas extravaganza have been unable to practice due to similar pandemic-related concerns. Board members cited both of these as reasons to postpone the events.
A decision will be made regarding whether or not to hold this year’s Christmas parade at the next board meeting Nov. 8.
Board members agreed they will be better equipped to make an informed decision on the topic at that time, taking into consideration current COVID-19 infection rates in the area, as well as recommendations on large gatherings by the CDC.
Infection rates have been trending downward across the state and locally. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that Greene County had 24 new infections over the previous seven days, just under two new cases a day. A total of 54 county residents have died from the virus.
A Halloween celebration remains scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 28. The event is unaffiliated with the town, which will only provide road barriers to maintain the safety of those who attend.
In other business, the board added a special use for self-storage facilities in residentially zoned areas after a request to rezone property on Kingold Boulevard.
The request to rezone the property from residential to highway commercial was denied because it would allow any number of businesses to locate in the area if they qualify under the highway commercial zoning qualification.
With this special use approval, only self-storage facilities will be able to be constructed on the property, Whaley said, a decision which board members agreed will not negatively impact the surrounding residential areas and is aligned with Snow Hill’s zoning plan.
The town Board of Adjustment rules on individual applications for special use permits.