A Greene County man has been arrested and jailed in Pitt County for 12 crimes related to child pornography.
An investigation was initiated by detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office after they received a tip, a news release from the agency said.
Martin Eugene Sutton, 52, of 2956 N.C. 903, Snow Hill, was arrested in Lenoir County June 3 and charged with 12 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The incidents took place between Sept. 30, 2019, and Jan. 28, 2020, an arrest warrant said. The sheriff’s office said that the incidents occurred in Pitt County.
Sutton was found to have digital still images and videos depicting graphic sexual content between minors. According to a warrant, his victims ages ranged from approximately 5 to 16 years of age.
The warrant for Sutton was issued on May 21.
Sutton was jailed under a $1 million secured bond in the Pitt County Detention Center.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 4064 Old Tar Road, Winterville, 9:10 a.m., June 3: prescription pills stolen from Plant and See Nursery; case active.
- 5000 block Grace Lowe Drive, Farmville, 9:12 p.m., June 3: break in at residence; case active.
- 3600 block Ghost Hollow Road, Farmville, 10:52 p.m., June 3: vehicle title stolen; case active.
- 4900 block Gum Swamp Road, Ayden, 2:45 a.m., June 4: Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun valued at $500 stolen from; residence; case active.
- 2300 block Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, 6:21 p.m., June 2: blue 2006 Ford Escape valued at $1,350 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1400 block N.C. 118, Grifton, 7:08 p.m., June 3: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 4900 block Gum Swamp Road, Ayden, 2:45 a.m., June 4: handgun valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
- 6500 block Beaver Dam Road, Ayden, 5:17 a.m., June 4: revolver valued at $200 stolen from residence; case closed by arrest.
- 4200 block Moye Turnage Road, Farmville, 9:20 a.m., June 4: medication valued at $40 stolen from residence; case active.
AYDEN
The Ayden Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
- Paul Devon Edwards, 30, of 110 Wyndham Circle, Apt. B, Greenville was taken into custody May 30 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving while impaired. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is July 15 in Farvmille.
- Patrick Brian Houck, 48, of 5688 N.C. 903 North, Ayden, was taken into custody May 29 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving while impaired. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is July 15 in Farmville.
- Antonio Malik Teel, 26, of 2901 Cedar Creek Road, Unit E, Greenville, was arrested May 29 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving under the influence. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is July 15 in Greenville.
- Kandace Sanderson, 39, of 796 Church Road Pink Hill was arrested May 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving while impaired. She was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date is July 8 in Farmville.
- Ny’Eisha Ahsley Nicole Parks, 31, of 608 W. 14th Ave., Greenville, was taken into custody May 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving while impaired. She was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date is July 15 in Farmville.
- Antre Jones, 29, of 757 Second St., Ayden, was taken into custody May 25 and charged with one felony count possession of firearm by felon and carrying concealed gun and one misdemeanor count discharging weapon in the city limits and go armed to terror or people. He was placed under a $50,000 secured bond. His court date is May 30 in Greenville.
- Christopher Requan Williams, 25, of 2730 Rebecca Lane, Kinston, was arrested May 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving while license revoked impaired rev. A bond amount and court date was not listed on the report.
- Daquan M Norfleet, 27, of 1106 Park West Drive, Greenville, was arrested May 23 and charged with one misdmeanor count driving while impaired. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is July 8 in Farmville.
- Antonique Shaquise Marrow, 27, of 350 Haven Drive, Apt. Z-3, Greenville, was taken into custody May 23 and charged with one felony count identity theft and possession of schedule II narcotics, one misdemeanor count RDO and driving while licensed revoked. He was placed under a $13,000 secured bond. His court date was May 24 in Greenville.
- Kevin Antonio Milton Jr., 34, of 4093 Leland Road, Grifton, was arrested May 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count failure to appear service. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is July 1 in Farmville.
- Kiyanna Dericka Jackson, 28, of 402 A Skinner St., Greenville,was arrested May 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving under the influence. She was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date is July 8 in Farmville.
- Tiyarsha Miyeon Taylor, 21, of 34 Katie Court Snow Hill was taken into custody May 21 and charged with one misdemeanor count failure to appear driving while license revoked, failure to stop at a stop sign or flashing lights, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, speeding and reckless driving wanton disregard. She was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. Her court date is July 22 in Farmville.
- Shatara Tarshika Evonne Bowens, 31, of 4605 N.C. 102 was arrested May 16 and charged wiith one misdemeanor count driving while impaired, carrying concealed weapon, open container after consumption of alcohol first, failure to heed light or siren and driving while license revoked. He was placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His court date is Aug. 26 in Farmville.
- Devonne Lemont Ward, 32, of 1620 Lennon St. Greenville was arrested May 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving while impaired, driving while licensed revoked, open container after consuming alcohol first. He was placed under a $4,500 secured bond. His court date is Aug. 26 in Farmville.
- Julio Viera Bueso, 49, was taken into custody May 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count unauthorized use of a conveyance. This charge stems from Duplin County. He was placed under a $500 unsecured bond. His court date is June 30 in Kenansville.
- Devin Maurice Bell, 28, of 540 Charles St., Ayden, was taken into custody May 8 and charge with failure to appear driving while licensed revoked and possession of marijuana up to half and ounce. He was placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was June 5.
- Luis Enriquez Rangel-Ramirez, 28, of 5293 Kristi Lane, Kinston, was arrested May 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving under the influence. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is July 15 in Greenville.
- Sharief Ramal Galbreith, 24, of 2447 Jones St., Winterville, was arrested May 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count possession of marijuana up to half an ounce. He was placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date is May 10 in Washington.
- Gerald Gregory Macky, 58, of 6421 Fairlane Road, Grifton was arrested May 6 and charged with one felony count assault LEO/police officer with firearm and three misdemeanor counts assault pointing a gun, open container, go armed to the terror of people and intoxicated and disruptive. He was placed under a $100,000 secured bond. His court date is May 7 in Greenville.
- Domonquie Letaz Whitehead, 27, of 4348 N.C. 903 North, Stokes, was arrested May 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving under the influence, possessions of drug paraphernalia and simple possession marijuana. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is July 15 in Greenville.