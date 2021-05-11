A Snow Hill man was sentenced last week to 18 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.
Roderick Derrell Jones, 41, also known as “Coffee” and “Base,” distributed a total of over 90 grams of crystal meth during three controlled purchases in April and May of 2020, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District on North Carolina.
Special Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also learned that Jones was seeking assistance with a planned armed robbery, the release said. Jones had commented that he would be willing to put a gun to the head of an infant child in order to extract more money from the intended victim.
ATF utilized an informant to meet with Jones in order to divert his attention from an actual victim, and instead arrested him when he was in route to another planned armed robbery, the release said. He was found in possession of a firearm that day.
Jones was previously convicted in state court in 1997 of common law robbery and in 2002 of second-degree rape and of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was also convicted of three counts of indecent exposure between 2016 and 2018.
G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, made the announcement after the May 6 sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Kinston Police Department and the ATF investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura S. Howard prosecuted the case.
Jones was convicted of a charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. In addition, he was fined $10,900 by the court.
Drug arrest
Pitt County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Winterville on charges that he was trafficking in fentanyl.
Dustin Scott Spivey, 48, of 2655 Railroad St. was arrested by detectives May 6. The arrest concluded a month-long investigation into drug trafficking, a news release said.
According to the release, 450 dosage units of fentanyl were seized. Spivey has been charged with two counts of trafficking in an opiate by possession; two counts of trafficking in an opiate by transportation; possession with the intent to sell/deliver heroin; and three counts of maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance.
He was jailed under a $1.25 million bond at the Pitt County Detention Center for those charges and others related to drugs.
Spivey has drug trafficking arrests dating to 1989. His most recent arrest was in August 2016 for the sale of Schedule I narcotics, for which he served about a year and a half.
FARMVILLE
The Farmville Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
Crystal Holland Thompson, 43, of Kenly was arrested May 5 and charged with one felony count possession of methamphetamine and possession of schedule II controlled substance. She was placed under a $15,000 secured bond. Her court date was May 6 in Greenville.
Isys Brooklyn Brown, 20, of Farmville was taken into custody May 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count harboring/aiding. She was placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her court date is June 3 in Farvmille.
Thomas Ray Streeter Jr., 22, of Farmville, was taken into custody May 3 and charged with one felony count assault by strangulation, one misdemeanor count assault on child under 12 and injury to personal property. No bond was issued. His court date was May 4 in Greenville.
Tieranny Janae Forbes, 28, of Farmville was cited May 5 with misdemeanor injury to personal property. Her court date is June 4 in Greenville.
A resident of Church St. reported assault by strangulation, assault on an individual with a disability and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury May 1. This case is inactive.
GREENE COUNTY
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
James Carroll Faison, 60, of 607 S. Audubon Ave., Goldsboro, was taken into custody May 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female and DWI. No bond was issued. His court date is May 21 in Snow Hill.
Dylan Whitfield Long, 19, of 2605 Hamrick Court, Winterville, was taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor count misdemeanor larceny and driving while licenses revoked, fictional title registration card or tag. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is May 14 is Snow Hill.
Dontavius Shamarr Spruill, 24, of 97 Jones St., Snow Hill, was taken into custody May 7 and charged with one felony count of larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. He was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date is May 21 in Snow Hill.