KINSTON — Snow Hill native Connor Bright, a pitcher for the Air Force Academy Falcons, returned to Kinston’s Grainger Stadium in the Freedom Classic March 5-7.
Bright, who graduated from Parrott Academy in 2018, is currently a junior at the Air Force Academy and wears No. 21 on the varsity baseball team.
In 2015 his pitching helped the Patriots win a state championship title in Grainger Stadium under the coaching of George Whitfield. He went on to play for both Steve Bryant and Robert Kravitz on the Patriot squad.
“He’s undoubtedly one of the hardest-working players I’ve ever coached,” Kravitz noted. “He’s matured as both an individual and as a baseball player.”
Arriving with the Air Force team on Friday morning, Bright expressed appreciation for Greene and Lenoir counties and for Parrott Academy. “This community as a whole helped me grow as a person in high school, and that’s largely the reason I’m able to have the opportunity to play here this weekend,” he said.
Bright also credited the Air Force with building his leadership skills. He said his coach, Mike Kazlausky, always emphasizes the true meaning of an Academy education: to create leaders who will protect the nation.
Parrott Athletic Director Matt Beaman commented, “It’s exciting to see one of our former athletes on the Grainger diamond. Connor certainly shows that hard work pays off.”
Bright most recently pitched several innings against Louisiana Tech at LSU’s famous Alex Box stadium.