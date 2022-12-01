payton

Snow Hill Town Manager Todd Whaley, Police Chief Josh Smith, officer Bria Payton and Mayor Dennis Liles celebrate Payton's recognition as the police department's officer of the year at the Nov. 14 town Board of Commissioners meeting.

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

SNOW HILL — The diligence and dedication of a Snow Hill Police Department officer earned her recognition recently as the agency's first-ever officer of the year. 

Police Chief Josh Smith presented Bria Payton with the Officer of the Year award for 2022 at the Nov. 14 town Board of Commissioners meeting. 

