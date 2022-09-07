SNOW HILL — Town officials are ramping up plans for a new park with a splash pad now that the state has awarded it $300,000 to build the recreation facility.
The park is among the 39 recreation projects that received over $17 million in grants from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority. Gov. Roy Cooper announced the grant awards last week.
Awardees must match funds dollar-for-dollar for the awarded amount.
Snow Hill town manager Todd Whaley said Monday the town has a total $600,000 available to invest in recreation with the new grant funds. The town received an additional $300,000 from State Capital Infrastructure Funds.
“We are planning to have a splash pad, a breezeway with a rest area. If we have the funds, we would like to expand with a walking trail and a turf playground,” Whaley said.
The facility will be tentatively located on Southeast Second Street, he said.
The project was last discussed at the March board meeting where a representative from Carolina Recreation Splash Pad delivered a presentation to the board with an overview of their systems and the costs associated with installing and maintaining a splash pad.
The representative said a flow-through system is the most popular option for municipalities like Snow Hill because they are owner-friendly and require minimal maintenance and no chemicals. The price of this system was quoted at around $50,000. The board agreed to meet with other companies before making a decision.
A total of $17.9 million was allocated to the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) for projects across the state, a news release from Cooper’s office said.
That amount was at least triple that of most years in the last decade. With the latest round of awards, PARTF has now provided more than 1,000 grants to build parks in communities statewide.
“Our parks and recreation areas are so valuable to our communities and they’ve become more popular than ever,” Cooper said. “These projects we’re funding today will give people even more opportunities in North Carolina to build healthier and happier lives.”