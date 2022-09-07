SNOW HILL — Town officials are ramping up plans for a new park with a splash pad now that the state has awarded it $300,000 to build the recreation facility.

The park is among the 39 recreation projects that received over $17 million in grants from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority. Gov. Roy Cooper announced the grant awards last week.

