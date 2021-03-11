SNOW HILL — Boy Scout Troop 74 collected more than 192 pounds of non-perishable food Feb. 13 and 14 during the Scouting for Food program, the troop announced.
In the Law of the Pack, a Cub Scout gives good will, and in the Boy Scout Promise, a Boy Scout promises to help other people at all times.
By participating in the annual Scouting For Food program, Scouts come a step closer to fulfilling those words.
Across the country, in many councils and districts, thousands of troops and packs with millions of scouts involved collect tens of millions of pounds of food which is distributed to people in need.
The Snow Hill troop is thankful for all the support it received and their neighbors and communities efforts in helping them help others, members said.
If you know someone interested in joining Scouts, please contact Eric Miller @252-526-7012 or Michele Miller @252-526-7551.