Flags adorning the graves of military service members for Memorial Day measure no more than just a few inches. But for local veterans, having teens and children as young as kindergartners volunteering to place them there is no small gesture.
Area Boy Scouts last week paid tribute by planting American flags in honor of those who gave their lives for their country. About 75 Scouts, leaders and families gathered outside the headquarters of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 on May 22 to begin the salute to veterans laid to rest at neighboring Greenwood Cemetery.
“I don’t know anything else better that you could be doing than honoring the fallen heroes,” Levi Clemons Jr., parliamentarian and former president of the local VVA chapter, told members of nearly a dozen Scout troops and packs who turned out for the project. “If our country needs us, we want to be ones that step forward.”
The Vietnam Veterans group enlisted the Scouts decades ago to help decorate some 2,000 veterans’ graves throughout five Greenville cemeteries. Scout troops across the country take part in similar observances, which are believed to date back to the early 1950s when Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts began placing flags on 150,000 graves at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.
Clint Elbert, 73, first vice president of the local VVA chapter, said that as the years have passed, many have forgotten the true meaning of Memorial Day.
“We’ve got to keep this tradition going so we don’t forget where we’re going and where we came from,” he said. “Let your children know it’s a price that we have to pay. Look at Ukraine today, what they’re going through. We don’t realize what a price that we have to pay for freedom.”
Memorial Day, which traces its roots to just after the Civil War, was originally known as Decoration Day and was marked by visits to cemeteries to honor the nation’s war dead. It has become an unofficial start to summer, characterized by picnics and cookouts.
“You have the day off,” Clemons said. “What do you have the day off for?”
He seemed pleasantly surprised to find that a Scout, 8-year-old Nicholas Williams, had the right answer.
“The parents (here) are training their children,” Clemons said. “We don’t want the young generation to think this is a get-together to eat.”
Jim Kittrell, unit commissioner with Troop 25 in Farmville, said it is important for Scouts, especially today, to make connections with military service members.
“A lot of Scouts don’t have veterans in their families,” he said. “When I was growing up, there were uncles, family, friends, brothers and sisters, and now there aren’t (as many).
“When they can come and participate and hear the stories of who the veterans are, I think that’s a character-building thing and a patriotism-building thing.”
Because it can be difficult to distinguish the graves of military service members who died in the line of duty from those of other servicemen and women, Scouts seek to place a flag at the grave of every known veteran.
Scoutmaster Chris Cieszko brought 18 members of Covenant Church’s Troop 9 to Greenwood, the city’s second-oldest cemetery, purchased in 1924.
“Watch your flag,” he said as he pointed out crosses or inscriptions that denoted veterans. “Don’t let it touch the ground.”
Searching alongside him were his son, Ryan, and fellow Scout Ian Keeter. Why would a couple of sixth-graders want to dress in their Boy Scout uniforms and spend a Sunday afternoon walking around a cemetery in 90-degree weather searching for veterans’ graves?
“They risked their lives for our country,” Ryan said.
Ian agreed.
“They risked their lives and they lost their lives for a cause that they thought was worth losing their lives for,” he said. “It takes like five seconds to put the flag and it’s so much respect. It’s just five seconds and a little flag.”
Ian’s sisters, Annika and Eliana, also took part with their father, Kent. The girls were representing American Heritage Girls Troop 3130, which started at Grace Church a little more than a decade ago.
As the family approached a military section near the entrance of the cemetery, where multiple rows of grave markers were all decorated for Memorial Day, Kent Keeter reflected on his grandfather’s recollections of World War II.
“Half the male population was involved in the war,” he said. “It was all hands on deck.”
A number of veterans who served in that war are buried in Greenwood, which is also the resting place of veterans from World War I, and the Korean and Vietnam wars.
According to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, only 240,329 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were alive in 2021. Clemons said VVA is losing members as well. Many Vietnam veterans are in their 70s, although a few who falsified their ages in order to enlist early could still be younger than 65.
“We are now getting scarce as hen’s teeth,” Clemons said. “There will be no Vietnam veterans. I’m 72 and I’m probably the baby in the bunch as far as being a member here. We don’t have many young ones.”
That is one reason Clemons is so grateful to the Boy Scouts for volunteering to place the flags. Many Vietnam veterans are no longer physically able to do the work.
“This would not be possible if it weren’t for you guys,” Clemons told Scouts. “Thank you for your service.”
Flags will remain at veterans’ graves at the city’s four cemeteries, Brownhill, Cherry Hill, Greenwood, and Homestead Memorial Gardens, as well as Pinewood Memorial Park, until the Scouts return to retrieve them on Saturday.