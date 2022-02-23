WINTERVILLE — The last time Pitt Community College softball players donned their royal-blue-and-white uniforms and took the field for an official game at Winterville Recreation Park, they faced the Florence-Darlington Tech Stingers and lost … twice.
At the time, the one-run losses seemed like a really big deal to PCC players and fans. After all, they came in the Region 10 Conference Tournament and ended the Bulldogs’ season short of a national championship bid.
That was May 11, 2021. Less than a month later, the PCC community would get an unwelcome reminder about what truly matters.
While traveling along U.S. 264 on a rainy June morning, 18-year-old Abby Foster, a rising sophomore pitcher from Farmville, was killed in a car wreck, along with three of her friends: John Winstead and siblings Madison and Devlin Wilson. A third member of the Wilson family, Dakota, was injured in the collision, which occurred when a box truck crossed the median and struck the car Foster was riding in head-on just north of Greenville.
“The Pitt softball program and athletic department has suffered a tremendous loss,” PCC Athletic Director Dawn Manning said shortly after word of the crash began to spread. “Abby was a fantastic young lady who succeeded academically and athletically for the Bulldogs. She was a leader on the field and a treasured friend to her teammates.”
On Saturday, Foster’s teammates will take the field at Winterville Recreation Park for their first official home games since those season-ending losses to the Stingers.
Prior to the contests, at 12:30 p.m., PCC Softball will pay tribute to Foster and retire her #13 jersey, ensuring her memory lives on for generations of Bulldogs to come. Abby’s mother, Nickie, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Her father, Shawn, will also be on hand for the ceremony along with her brother, Alec, and other family members and friends.
“It’s a special honor to retire the #13 jersey in memory of Abby Foster,” PCC Softball Coach Cassie Harrell said. “The jersey retirement ceremony will not only recognize Abby’s athletic accomplishments, but also the everlasting impact she left on our lives, softball program and institution.”
Foster, who lived in Farmville, made 17 appearances as a freshman, going 6-2 from the circle with one save. Her teammate, Abbi Carpenter, remembers her as a selfless player who always put the team first.
“Abby was the perfect example of what a great teammate looks like,” Carpenter said. “She was always welcoming to everyone and always made everyone feel included …. She will always hold a special place in our hearts and will never be forgotten.”
Bulldogs pitcher LeAnn Pittman agreed, saying Foster was loved by many and is greatly missed.
“Abby always had a smile on her face and was a pure joy to be around,” Pittman said. “She loved spending time with her family and friends and was always eager to become a better person, on and off the field.”
A 2020 graduate of Farmville Central High School, Foster earned “All-Academic Region 10” honors for her efforts in the classroom during the 2021 spring semester. She was enrolled in PCC’s associate in general education curriculum with plans to study medical sonography at the college once she completed the program’s entrance requirements.
PCC Student-Athlete Advisor Brooke Green said Foster was the quintessential student-athlete — exceptional on the field and in the classroom.
“Her character was genuine, her smile lit up the room and she was always there for anyone,” Green said. “We had many conversations about her future and her goals, especially when it came to her academics. I could truly see her passion for her future and her love for the game of softball.”
All proceeds from Pitt’s doubleheader will go toward the Abby Foster Memorial Scholarship Fund. Manning says the scholarship has been established with the PCC Foundation and will be awarded to a PCC softball player.
Tickets on sale for Outdoor Living Tour
For the second straight spring, the PCC Foundation is organizing the “Outdoor Living Tour & Auction,” an event that essentially combines three fundraisers into one, to generate revenue for PCC student scholarships, programs and educational activities.
Set for April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the fundraiser will feature an outdoor living tour, plant sale and auction.
Tickets for the tour portion are $30 per person and are now available for purchase on the PCC Foundation website (pittccfoundation.com). Those who register must visit the PCC campus on the day of the fundraiser to receive a booklet with tour details. It will also serve as their admission ticket to each property.
Like the 2021 version, this year’s event will include an online auction. Items will be on display outside of the PCC Greenhouse on the college’s main campus during the fundraiser.
Also taking place at the greenhouse will be the PCC Horticulture Technology Department’s spring plant sale, A portion of plant sale proceeds will be donated to the PCC Foundation.