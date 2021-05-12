Southern Bank recently donated $1,500 to support the upcoming Ayden Collard Festival.
The check was presented on Monday to Ayden Collard Festival Chairman Herbie Carson, Treasurer Sarah Radcliff and Vice Chair Pat Tripp at the Ayden branch, 263 W. Third St.
Area Executive and Senior Vice President Charlie Wells and branch manager Pam Justice made the presentation along along with employees Chelsea Moye, Sajiia Parker and Addair Varner.
Organizers are planning to hold the 47th annual festival Sept. 10-11. The committee is seeking more sponsorships and vendors for the event.
Volunteers also are needed. Duties range from selling T-shirts and checking on vendors to restocking sanitation stations and other small tasks.
Anyone interested in volunteering, sponsorship or becoming a vendor is asked to call Radcliff at 481-5817.