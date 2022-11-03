EENP

Matthew Nanney and Freund pose for a photo at their matching ceremony on Oct. 26. They will graduate from training on Saturday.

 Eyes Ears Nose and Paws

FARMVILLE — A Farmville boy who needed assistance to manage his type 1 diabetes is getting a helping paw.

Matthew Nanney, a 10-year-old who loves the outdoors, can now hunt, fish and go to school with fewer worries because his new friend Freund can detect and alert Matthew to dangerous blood sugar changes.

Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and (252)-653-2368.