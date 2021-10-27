Halloween was a bit of a ghost town last year, but happenings aren’t nearly as hard to scare up for 2021. The candy-centered, fright-filled holiday is back with dozens of ways for people to treat themselves this spooky season.
Ghost walk
Tickets are on sale for the 2021 Farmville Ghost Walk, rated PG-13, at the Farmville Public Library and RE/MAX, 3208 S. Charles Blvd, Greenville. Cost is $10 cash. The walks will be held Thursday through Saturday. Several time slots are available each night from beginning at 6 p.m., with the last walk leaving at 7:30 p.m. from the gazebo at the Town Common. Visit www.farmville-arts.org.
Creepy Crawly Fest
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host Creepy Crawly Fall Fest from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. The event will include a marshmallow roast, trick or greeting, meet-and-greet with a snake and other creepy-themed activities. Participants are invited to come in costume and bring a carved pumpkin to display. Cost is $2 each for city residents and $3 for others. Call 329-4560.
Creatures of the Night
The N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, will host Creatures of the Night from 6-9 p.m. Friday. Participants will go on a wagon ride through the forest to learn about nocturnal animals. Tickets are $5 each, and reservations are required. Visit www.atimeforscience.org.
Haunted tales
Historian Roger Kammerer will share “Haunted Tales from Eastern North Carolina” at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road. The free event is designed for adults and children. It will be outdoors around the fire so bring a chair, blanket and snack. Plan to share your own ghost stories as well. For more information, call 757-0107.
Halloween Jamborini
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host Halloween Jamborini from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. The indoor/outdoor event will feature arts and crafts, games, movies, interactive entertainment and Trunk or Treat. Participants may come in costume, but dress-up is not required. Tickets are $10 for children, with parents admitted free. Visit gmoa.org.
Trunk or treat
- Grifton Volunteer Fire Department Station 43, 6881 S. Highland Ave., will host a drive-through trunk or treat event from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday. Cars should enter the old Piggly Wiggly parking lot and go around the back side of the fire department and then exit onto Highland Boulevard.
- Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children, 111 Eastbrook Drive, will host a drive-through trunk or treat event from noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
- Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, Winterville, will host trunk or treat from 3-5 p.m. Saturday. The event will include hayrides and food trucks.
- Jarvis United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., will host trunk or treat from 3-5 p.m. Saturday.
- CrossPoint Church, 2600 E. Fire Tower Road, will host trunk or treat from 6-8 p.m. Saturday.
- The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will host trunk or treat from 6-8 p.m. Saturday. The event also will include food trucks.
- Greenville Church of God, 3105 S. Memorial Drive, will host trunk or treat from 6-8 p.m. Sunday.
- Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper St., Winterville, will host trunk or treat from 5-7 p.m. Sunday. The event will include a costume contest and free hot dog dinner.
Family Fun
Spay Today, 4556 County Home Road, will host a fundraising event from 4-6 p.m. Saturday. The event will include games and activities for children, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin painting, pet photos and teddy bear “surgery” (mending of stuffed animals). The event also will include a silent auction. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com.
Deadwood Halloween
Deadwood Restaurant and Theme Park, 2302 Eds Grocery Road, Williamston, will host its haunted house and ghost train ride Friday-Sunday. “Halloween Lite,” from 5-7 p.m. is $7.50 for adults and $5 for children. “Halloween Heavy,” from 7:30-9:30 p.m., is $12.50 for adults and $7.50-$10 for children. Call 792-8938 or visit deadwood.live.
Nights of Fright
Raised in a Barn Farm, 2100 N.C. 33 East, Chocowinity, will host Nights of Fright from Friday-Sunday. The haunted trail event will begin at dark and continue through 11 p.m. Tickets are $22. Call 495-3398 or visit nightsoffrightnc.com.
Frightland
Dreamland Escapes, 9271 N.C. 903, Ayden, will host “Frightland” haunted trail from 7:30-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday. General admission is $15, $10 for ages 12 and younger. Call 414-1382.
Pumpkin patch
Briley’s Pumpkin Patch, 5029 Old Pactolus Road, will host fall family fun events from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $15 and includes a hay ride, corn maze, sunflower maze, train ride, playground and petting zoo. Call 754-5029.
Fall festivities
Stokes family Farm, 3674 Ivy Road, will host fall festivities from 10-6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $15 for all activities, including a hayride, corn maze, playground and petting zoo. Separate pricing is available for individual events. Visit stokesfamilyfarmnc.com.
Fall festival
Faith Assembly Church, 5005 Corey Road, Winterville, will host its annual fall festival from 4-7 p.m. Saturday. The event will include trunk or treat, inflatable attractions, hay ride a and mechanical bull ride, as well as food trucks.
Trike or treat
Boneyard Harley-Davidson, 2300 Elaines Way, Winterville, will host its annual “trike or treat” from 3-5 p.m. Saturday. The event will include costumed photos with the “Michael Myers” character.
Spooktacular concert
East Carolina University School of Music will present “Gabriel’s Spooktacular Halloween Spookstravaganza” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The free performance will feature faculty artist Gabriel DiMartino, trumpet. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 328-6851.
Fall festival
Greenville First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 204 Brinkley Road, will host a fall festival and trunk or treat from 4-7 p.m. Sunday. The event will include a food, cake auction and a corn hole tournament.
Alternate celebration
Spring of Living Water Pentecostal Holiness Church, 4221 Belcher St., Farmville, will hold “The Romans Road Experience” 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Visitors will be guided by a Roman soldier along the road. The family event is open to the public.
Tent or Treat
Home Place Strawberries and More, 3055 Chinquapin Road, Farmville, will host its second annual tent or treat Halloween event from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. There is no admission for the trick or treat. Admission for the corn maze is $8 each. Food will be available for sale.
Fright Walk
The Winterville Chamber Fright Walk will be held from 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, along Railroad and Main streets. Businesses along the route will host pumpkin carving and costume contest events, and additional vendors will be set up behind Mill and Main. The Town of Winterville will have booths for distributing candy along Railroad Street between Depot and Main.