South Central High School

Students walk into South Central High School in 2018.

 File photo/The Daily Reflector

Greenville police and school administrators are reviewing video to determine who was involved in a fight at South Central High School that forced a resource officer to use pepper spray last week.

It’s estimated that between seven to 10 male students started to fight in an area outside the school’s gymnasium at about noon on Thrusday. Two school resource officers responded and deployed pepper spray to break up the fight, according to Greenville Police Department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter.

