After hearing concerns from multiple citizens, the Winterville Town Council unanimously voted to host an informational workshop on retention ponds.
The meeting on Nov. 8 was the latest in which residents raised stormwater and flooding concerns. More information on the workshop will be provided by the council at a later date.
During the public comment period, Robert Siemion cited the dangers of excessive rain and flooding.
“It is important to understand what stormwater basins are, as well as how they affect your community,” he said.
Siemion argued that developers should add basins into communities to prevent flooding and erosion.
“The safety measure is to not only protect subdivisions you’re developing from flooding but also to protect nearby, adjacent communities,” he said.
Siemion expressed concern that the current construction of Copper Creek Phase Two does not allow for appropriate stormwater basins.
Christine Siemion presented information about basins and proposed a solution.
“The biggest advantages to using a retention pond are that they’re simple to put in and the water quality is improved,” she said. “On the other hand, these pools can be a drowning hazard, and if not designed properly, can have a negative effect on the water quality.”
She argued that no matter the basin type, the system needs to be properly maintained.
“Obviously, none of these fit the narrative of what is being built behind us.”
She recommended the use of a pump to stop potential flooding.
Assistant Town Manager Ben Williams said “All ponds in our town are designed by the state standards (and) meet the state requirements for the storms that they are required to be designed for.”
Williams said he is not in favor of using pumps.
“Pumps are another point of failure," he said.
He suggested that ordinances be revisited, requiring developers to build bigger ponds than required by the state. Retrofitting neighborhoods that do not have ponds was also mentioned.
Regarding concerns for Copper Creek, Williams stated, “If I’m not mistaken, the pond that is going into Copper Creek is sized for an area larger than the subdivision. It is capable of treating more water than is designed to come to it.”
ARP funds
Council members voted to give a one-time, 3 percent bonus to salaried town employees and a one-time, 1.5 percent bonus to exempt employees using funds from the American Rescue Plan.
Members debated uses for surplus funds.
Councilman Mark Smith said curb and gutter work was needed on Ange Street for the safety of students of A.G. Cox Middle School.
Councilwoman Veronica Roberson said she would like to see the remaining ARP funds put toward a multipurpose building.
“We need to move forward on purchasing that land so we can start the process,” she said.
A motion to provide the bonuses and use the money for sidewalks on Ange Street passed in a 3-2 vote.
In other business during Monday’s meeting:
- The town council voted unanimously to annex Holly Grove, Section two which is located at the Church Street Ext. south of its intersection with Laurie Ellis Road.
- The town council voted unanimously to amend the Zoning Text. Dimensional requirements for R-10 were changed. Minimum lot width was changed from 80 to 70 feet, and the side yard setback was changed from 10 to 8 feet. This was suggested to provide more flexibility in building homes.
- Council voted unanimously to put a 3-way stop at Main Street and Brook Lane.
- Council voted unanimously to renew their contract with the Wooten Company which offers consulting services related to engineering.
- Council voted unanimously to renew Winterville’s participation in the Certified Retirement Community Program starting January 2022.