A smartphone app designed by high schoolers is now showing users the way to amenities at all 90 park and recreation facilities in Pitt County.
The Parks and Facilities of Pitt County app is the first of its kind in the region, Pitt County senior planner Eli Johnson said Friday during a launch celebrating the tech and nine Pitt County Early College High School students who brought it online.
It places a catalog of easily updatable information at users’ fingertips, including interactive maps and searches for amenities like playgrounds, trails, picnic areas and athletic facilities. It also allows users to contact facilities, which include county, state and municipal properties and many county schools, whose grounds often double as parks on the weekend, in the summer and after class.
To help people with something like parks using today’s technology was a great project, said Taileah Barlow, one of the students who started working on the app back in 2018.
Users can pull it up on their phone and find a park with a feature like a basketball court quickly by going to the amenities search, said Barlow, who since graduated and is now a lance corporal in the U.S. Marines.
“I didn’t even know we had all these parks and places,” she said. “Having them all in one spot to navigate, the resources Pitt County has to offer are going to be utilized a lot more.”
Johnson said the app’s interface is easy to use, and the fact that it can redirect users to pages for all municipal parks departments in the county allows users to dig a little deeper if they want.
The app is one of only a couple in the state, with Guilford County having outsourced a similar application in 2019. For their design, leaders in Pitt County wanted to look a little closer to home.
A grant-funded proposal was shopped to Pitt County Schools in 2018 and eventually brought to the attention of Laurel Currie, a STEM teacher at the early college, while she taught at a summer camp.
“I said I could bring it up to our Girls Who Code club and see if that was a project they’d be interested in doing,” Currie said. “Ended up taking us about a year and a half to complete it. Literally, we were going to launch it early 2020 and, well, (the COVID pandemic) is kind of what happened.”
Currie attended Friday’s event along with Barlow, who was on leave from her station in Okinawa, and Amyah Jones, now a student at East Carolina University. Seven others in the coding club were unable to attend but were recognized along with Barlow and Jones.
Wynn Whittington, Pitt County Schools Early College High School Principal, said that capitalizing on student talent was a good move by the county. He said that students are required to attain 100 volunteer hours at the school and that opportunities like working on the app are tangible and part of a student’s lasting legacy.
Alice Keene, special projects coordinator for Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation, was impressed at the achievements of the app’s designers and the way partnerships are bringing progress to the county.
“We talk about a win-win,” Keene told Barlow prior to the ceremony. “This is one of the greatest win-wins.”
Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher urged the attending leaders from schools, parks and public health to download the app. Currie had a chance to demonstrate how it works for the audience as well.
After her demonstration, she, Barlow, Jones, Whittington and the county staff who got the app ready for the launch were given special medals by Gallagher. Those who could not attend will be sent theirs in the mail.
The other seven students who worked on app are:
- Nyla Anderson, studying now at UNC Chapel Hill
- Tiona Bailey, studying at ECU
- Maria Borajas, graduating this year from the early college
- Andrea Beech, a student at ECU
- Cristal Gonzalez-Valdez, studying at N.C. State
- Angel Hower, studying at ECU
- Broderick Purvis, who joined the U.S. Marines
The app is available to download through Google Play and the App Store by searching Parks and Facilities of Pitt County.