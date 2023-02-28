Student meal debt in Pitt County Schools has more than doubled in recent months, leaving cafeterias with about $60,000 in unpaid charges.
Director of School Nutrition Services Gretchen Wilson told the Board of Education this week that students, who are being charged for meals for the first time in more than two years, are accumulating debt in school districts across the state and nation.
“We are not the only ones,” she said, adding that PCS has a relatively low rate of debt compared to other districts its size. “Systems our same size are already over the $100,000 mark.”
According to a School Nutrition Association report released last month, more than 95% of districts surveyed across the nation are dealing with a challenge of unpaid meal debt, with more than 65% considering it a significant challenge. For the nearly 850 school districts that reported their current debt, the total of unpaid meals was more than $19 million, with some individual districts reporting debt of more than $1.5 million.
In Pitt County Schools, where student meal debt stood around $25,000 in mid-October, the collective debt at three high schools now exceeds that amount. As of Feb. 15, lunch debt stands around $9,000 each at D.H. Conley and J.H. Rose high schools and is approaching $10,000 at South Central.
Wilson said she is not certain why high schools have higher debt since students there are charged the same price per meal as students in elementary and middle schools. But she does have a theory about why student meal debt has increased overall.
“We fed students for free for two and a half or three years,” she said, referring to waivers that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service offered during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing all school children to eat free. “They’ve gotten accustomed to that. They don’t understand now that they need to pay even though we’ve made phone calls and sent out information.”
Since August 2022, only students attending one of the district’s 22 Community Eligibility Program schools have automatically received free breakfast and lunch. At 16 other Pitt County schools, students whose families do not qualify for free or reduced-price meals are required to pay $2.50 each for lunches and $1.25 for breakfasts. This compares to $2.35 for lunch and $1 for breakfast in 2020, the last year that students were charged for meals.
Student meal debt varies widely at those schools, ranging from four that have debts of more than $5,000 or more to six having debts of $2,500 or less.
USDA requires schools to implement unpaid meal policies and to attempt to collect on debt from meal charges. Schools are not allowed to use federal funds to pay off unpaid meal debt. But they are permitted to limit the number of times students can charge a meal or offer students a free, lower-cost alternate meal.
Wilson said Pitt County Schools does not allow students without prepaid accounts to charge “a la carte,” items such as snacks and bottled water, but they are allowed to charge regular meals.
“Were going to feed the children,” she said. “That’s what we’re here for.”
Wilson said one family with children at more than one school has accumulated $825 in debt. To attempt to collect from families that owe money, schools have made phone calls and sent text messages and emails as often as once a week.
Pitt County Schools also has begun to receive donations from businesses, groups and individuals offering to help families that may not be able to afford to pay. Wilson said the district is working to determine how to use the donations to assist as many people as possible.
“In the past, we had community members step up and pay individual bills for kids or for families or for a whole school,” Superintendent Ethan Lenker said.
Still, he does not believe that donations are the solution. Lenker said that school superintendents attending a recent national conference discussed the need for schools to be able to offer meals to all students at no cost to them.
The School Nutrition Association has advocated for a similar policy, citing that student meal participation dropped by more than 20% for breakfast and nearly 15% for lunch after the USDA waiver ended in 2022. SNA has drafted a position paper urging Congress to offer school meals to all students at no charge.
Cafeteria changes
Also at Monday’s work session, the board discussed plans to spend nearly $600,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding to replace cafeteria tables and seating at the district’s six traditional public high schools.
Assistant Superintendent of Financial Services Debra Baggett said the planned purchase has been approved through the state’s Department of Public Instruction as an allowable use of ESSER funding.
Another $300,000 in School Nutrition Services funding is planned for use to redesign dining areas, including adding noise-reduction panels and adding school colors and logos on walls of the dining area.
Wilson said the proposed changes would not affect the layout of the dining areas.
“It’s just aesthetics,” she said. “Nothing’s been added structurally.”
“Since we’re replacing the tables it’s a great time to go in and redesign,” Wilson said. “(Students) take care of their surroundings when they feel good about them.”
Expenditures for the project are expected to be approved as part of the board’s consent agenda on March 6.