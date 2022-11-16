ribbon cutting

Members of the H.B. Sugg School advisory board at ribbon-cutting ceremony.

 Ariyanna Smith/The Standard

FARMVILLE — The Historic H.B. Sugg School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its newly renovated home economics building on Saturday.

The building is located on the grounds of the H.B. Sugg Community Center complex which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2020 in recognition of its significance as an educational institution, officials said.

