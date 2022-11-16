...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Members of the H.B. Sugg School advisory board at ribbon-cutting ceremony.
FARMVILLE — The Historic H.B. Sugg School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its newly renovated home economics building on Saturday.
The building is located on the grounds of the H.B. Sugg Community Center complex which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2020 in recognition of its significance as an educational institution, officials said.
The school was formerly known as the Farmville Colored School and H.B. Sugg High School and was renowned under the leadership of Herman Bryan “H.B.” Sugg, a lifelong educator and community leader.
Sugg moved to Farmville in 1918 and was committed to advancing educational opportunities for black students during the Jim Crow era, organizers said at the event. Throughout his career, Sugg served as a teacher, principal and was the first African American elected to the local school board. The school went on to serve the community through segregation and was integrated in 1966.
The home economics building was renovated by the Historic H.B. Sugg School, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to equip community members with the resources needed to flourish as citizens and grow through social, educational, moral and spiritual development. In service of that mission, the renovated building will be used to host activities for Farmville’s senior population. The Pitt County Health Department will also begin offering services at the site.
Organizers thanked those who assisted in the renovation process, including members of the Bibleway Holiness Church, Dr. John Silvernail, director of the Pitt County Health Department and members of the H.B. Sugg School advisory board.
Some attendees shared stories of their time at the school including town Commissioner Alma Hobbs, who recalled learning to sew in the building while taking a home economics course. Commissioner David Shackleford also was a student at the historic school.
“It is our duty not only today but every day to work to restore this campus to greatness,” said Mayor John Moore at the ceremony.
Following the ceremony, guests could view the inside of the building where a model of the original school by Dominique Baker was on display.
The organization currently is seeking funds to renovate the main building, which will house Farmville’s African American History Museum, an art gallery, the H.B. Sugg Childcare Center, food banks and more, officials said.