As many parents spend the weekend working to gather last-minute supplies before school starts on Monday, some districts across the state are still shopping for different kinds of classroom essentials — teachers.
The North Carolina School Superintendent’s Association reported 3,619 teacher vacancies across the state last week, up from 2,355 this time last year.
“Probably the biggest issue facing superintendents is the hiring of personnel,” Jack Hoke, NCSSA executive director, said on a Public School Matters podcast Aug. 9. “Teachers, EC teachers, teacher assistants, child nutrition workers, bus drivers, custodians and even assistant principals are challenging to hire right now.”
Reported teacher vacancies vary widely across eastern North Carolina, with Camden County Schools reporting about half a dozen and Currituck County Schools more than a dozen more teacher hires that still need to be made. Pitt County Schools reported Friday that 32 of about 1,700 classroom teaching positions across the district remain vacant, while there are 26 unfilled teacher assistant positions.
In a report to the Board of Education earlier this month, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kristi Rhone said schools have a plan for beginning the school year without all positions being filled. She said the system is working with Educational Staffing Services to assign substitute teachers to fill vacancies temporarily and has hired nearly 75 nontraditional applicants who have a provisional license or are working to obtain a license through a residency program.
Holly Heath Fales, assistant dean for undergraduate affairs and educator preparation for East Carolina University’s College of Education, said that while ECU is seeing a decline in the number of undergraduate students pursuing a career in education, the number of students returning to school to obtain their teaching license through the university’s residency program is increasing.
Formerly referred to as lateral entry, residency allows participants who already have a four-year degree to work as classroom teachers while completing teaching license requirements online. The program, which can take up to three years to complete, admitted nearly 600 students in the 2021-22 academic year.
Meanwhile, undergraduate enrollment for education programs within the College of Education dipped from 1,473 in 2020-21 to 1,220 in 2021-22. This includes intended and declared education majors.
“In a typical year, we will graduate from our traditional programs around 400 candidates between fall and spring,” Fales said, adding that the largest percentage of those are elementary education majors. “For programs such as secondary science and math and middle grades, what we call high-need areas, we do not have a lot of candidates. We’re lucky if we have 10 traditional graduates in math education. Typically science, maybe we only graduate five per year.”
While it is true that ECU, like many universities across the country, is experiencing an overall decrease in enrollment, Fales sees the decline in the number of education students as particularly problematic.
“Teachers are the backbone of everything,” she said. “Every parent should be very concerned about the teacher shortage in North Carolina schools.”
Waning benefits
The landscape was different five years ago, when Mathin Ange received his degree in elementary education from ECU. The Martin County native completed his first year as a fifth-grade teacher at Sam D. Bundy Elementary School in 2019, the year before the coronavirus pandemic prompted the closure of schools and a shift to online learning.
“I do not remember that there were a ton of openings as there are now,” Ange said. “I’ve seen the climate change.”
While some cite the increased burden of dealing with COVID-19 as a reason educators are leaving the profession, Ange sees other factors at play in preventing people from choosing a career in teaching. Among them is the discontinuation of retiree health benefits for those hired after January 2021.
“We didn’t make a ton of money, but one thing that was good about being a state employee and being a teacher is the health benefits that you got to have after you retired,” he said. “I truly think the state taking that away has really hurt people coming into education because that was one of the perks of being an educator. I think that does factor into why we’re seeing so many openings in education right now.
“It’s not keeping the teachers as much (that’s at issue) but getting them into the field at 18, 19 years old,” he said.
While Fales agrees that pressures during the pandemic contributed to teacher burnout, she believes financial considerations may be the bottom line for high school and college students considering a career in education.
Despite some recent salary increases, “the pay’s not there,” she said. “We are in an environment right now where we’ve got a very competitive workforce. There are other options for folks with teaching degrees, so they can go to other careers and, quite frankly, make a lot more than they make in teaching. That’s always been an issue with teacher pay. I think that’s been exacerbated in the last decade.”
Fales, an ECU graduate who taught in Greene County Schools from 2003-11, was paid a higher salary due to having a graduate degree. But nearly a decade ago, the state discontinued the practice of increasing pay for teachers who earned a master’s.
“The teacher pay scale 20 years ago versus the teacher pay scale today, and then if you figure in inflation, basically teachers are making less today than they used to make,” Fales said. “If I entered the classroom today, I’d probably make less than I did back in 2011.”
Kaylen Maier, who is entering her third year as a social studies teacher at D.H. Conley High School, said salary was a key argument she heard from people who thought she should choose a different major in college.
“I had a lot of people tell me, ‘You’re not going to make any money. You should change your mind,’ which of course is not what a high-schooler or college freshman wants to hear.”
Declining respect
According to the 2022 PDK (Phi Delta Kappan) Poll of the Public’s Attitudes Toward the Public Schools, made public this week, 54% of people surveyed would give public schools in their community an A or a B. But fewer people than ever expressed interest in having their child work as a public school teacher.
Just 37% of respondents in the national, random-sample survey said they would want a child of theirs to become a public school teacher in their community. That’s almost 10% less than in 2018 and about half as many who favored teaching careers in 1969, the year the survey began.
Of the 62% who would not want their child to teach, 29% said the reason for their answer was poor pay and benefits; 26%, the difficulties of the job; 23%, a lack of respect for the profession.
Though Maier enjoys her job, she is not surprised to see interest in the profession declining. An ECU graduate who attended high school in Duplin County, she saw respect for teachers soar in the spring of 2020, when schools closed and students had to continue learning from home. Maier, who was an intern at Conley at the time, has seen some of that appreciation forgotten in the two years since.
“My dad’s a truck driver and I would never be like, ‘Your job’s so easy. You don’t deserve the money you make,’” she said of public comments sometimes aimed at educators.
“I really do hope that we can do things to make teaching a more sought-after profession and more valued and respected going forward,” Maier said. “I think all teachers deserve that and the students as well.”
Recruitment efforts
Both Maier and Ange agreed to spend at least four years teaching in eastern North Carolina public schools as participants in the Maynard Scholars Program at ECU. Modeled after the N.C. Teaching Fellows Scholarship, which is no longer available to students at ECU (see related story), the scholars program provides up to $26,000 over four years of study in education. It is among a number of initiatives the university has undertaken to help draw students into the field.
Other efforts include PIRATE (Pirate Institute for Rural Aspiring Teacher Educators), a free two-day program that brings rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors to campus to learn about teacher education programs. In addition, the university created Partnership Teach, a collaborative effort that allows students to begin at any of the state’s community colleges and transfer to ECU to complete their teaching degree online.
Fales sees all those efforts as a part of the solution to a teacher shortage. But she remains concerned that unless pay issues are addressed, vacancies will persist.
“We’ve had a lot of conversations, task force, focus groups, etc. on teacher recruitment, teacher retention,” she said. “You can have as many entry routes as you like … Until we really address teacher pay, I don’t think we’ll see any improvements in enrollment.
“A degree in teaching is a tough sell,” Fales said. “I really think we need to focus on making teaching a desirable option, a competitive profession.”