The county’s teachers should close out the school year with bigger paychecks, according to a plan outlined Monday.
The Pitt County Board of Education is expected next month to approve bonuses and supplements that would provide an extra $1,750 to most teachers in the district, with some eligible for thousands more.
Pitt County Schools Chief Finance Officer Debra Baggett told the board at Monday’s work session that it would cost $3.2 million in salaries (plus about $1 million in related benefits) to provide all school district employees with an additional $1,000 supplement in June. The supplement, which would be paid through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, also would require approval by the state Department of Public Instruction.
School district workers would have to be employed on May 30 to be eligible, and part-time employees would receive a prorated amount.
The district is proposing a separate $750 supplement for all K-12 teachers and certified instructional support personnel employed on May 30. Certified instructional personnel include school counselors, social workers, media coordinators, psychologists, speech language pathologists and technology facilitators.
“We’re hoping that would encourage some retention,” Baggett said. “If they know if they stay until the end of the year, that would be incentive for them to stay.”
The $750 in additional teacher pay would be funded through $1.7 million in low-wealth counties’ supplemental funding from the state. It is part of $100 million in recurring funding provided to school districts in counties that do not have the ability to generate revenue to support public schools on the state average level. Counties qualify for the funding based on their revenue from property tax and sales tax, per capita income and population density.
If approved, both supplements are scheduled to be paid in June.
“One other thing about paying these in June is that some of our teachers don’t have installment pay anymore,” Baggett said, explaining that the money would arrive at a good time for those employees.
In addition, some teachers would be eligible for performance-based bonuses as early as next month.
Thomas Feller, director of continuous improvement and professional learning, and Seth Brown, director of educator support and leadership development, told the board that $300,000 in Teacher Incentive Fund grant funding is available for qualifying teachers at 30 schools in the district. Those schools were selected in 2016 based on the percentage of students at the school who qualified for free or reduced lunch.
Feller told the board that 111 teachers at those schools qualify for the bonuses, which are based, in part, on their students’ test scores. Considered eligible based on the Education Value-Added Assessment System, which examines their impact on the learning of their students in specific courses, grades, and subjects, those teachers could qualify for $2,700 each, with a handful qualifying for as much as twice that amount.
Brown told the board that district officials wanted a way to reward high-performing teachers at the seven Pitt County Schools that are not part of the TIF grant — Chicod, Ridgewood, A.G. Cox, Hope, D.H. Conley and Wintergreen Primary and Intermediate schools.
“We actually have state grant funds we’re looking at so that instead of teachers at those schools getting zero, what funds do we have?” he said.
Through about $70,000 in state funding, Brown said, about 80 qualifying teachers at those schools would be eligible for a bonus of about $850 each.
The $5.27 million in supplements and bonus pay discussed Monday were in addition to nearly $7 million in bonus pay the school district paid earlier this year. In January, half a dozen bonuses were paid to eligible workers, including $1,000 to $1,500 for all school district employees. School employees also received a $1,000 bonus in May 2021.
The Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the bonuses and supplements at its April 4 meeting.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Karen Harrington, director of student services, presented information about a program called “Capturing Kids Hearts,” which is being piloted next year at South Greenville and Northwest elementary schools and C.M. Eppes Middle School. Staff members at the three schools will be trained this summer in implementing the program.
“It’s really about building relationships,” Harrington said. “Until we get them to build that relationship, then they don’t do any learning.”
The curriculum, which is being used in more than 300 schools across the state, is designed to increase attendance, graduation and teacher retention rates while decreasing discipline referrals. Cost for utilizing the program in the three schools for two to three years is $90,000, Harrington said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Karen Harrington, director of student services, presented information about a program called “Capturing Kids Hearts,” which is being piloted next year at South Greenville and Northwest elementary schools and C.M. Eppes Middle School. Staff members at the three schools will be trained this summer in implementing the program.
“It’s really about building relationships,” Harrington said. “Until we get them to build that relationship, then they don’t do any learning.”
The curriculum, which is being used in more than 300 schools across the state, is designed to increase attendance, graduation and teacher retention rates while decreasing discipline referrals. Cost for utilizing the program in the three schools for two to three years is $90,000, Harrington said.