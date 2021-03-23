A 17-year-old stole a fire truck from a station in southern Pitt County last week and drove it as far north as Greenville with lights and siren activated before he was located and detained in Simpson, authorities reported.
The incident began about noon on March 17 at the Gardnerville Volunteer Fire Department, 9521 County Home Road east of Grifton near the Lenoir County line, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
A report issued on Thursday said that a portable electronic fire radio valued at $1,000 and a red 2017 Ford F-250, denoted apparatus 4509, valued at $60,000 had been stolen from inside the station.
According to a news release issued Friday, evidence indicated the suspect was an unnamed 17-year-old.
The sheriff’s office reports that, while a deputy was taking the station’s report, a different deputy on patrol spotted the vehicle parked at a business in Simpson. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
The sheriff’s office reports that the suspect is juvenile who has been released into the custody of their parent. Charges are being filed through the juvenile justice system.
The fire department took to social media to inform the public of the theft and return of the truck.
“Sometime before lunch an individual broke into our station and stole 4509,” a post on the the department’s Facebook page said. “That individual then proceeded to drive around Pitt County and in the City of Greenville with the lights and siren activated. This person was not a member of the fire department and we would like to apologize if this person caused anyone to almost be involved in an accident.”
The vehicle was not damaged, nor was any equipment.
The department noted in their post that they received calls from community members who noticed the truck out of place and thanked the sheriff’s office for its assistance.
Snow Hill man charged
A Snow Hill man is the third arrested in the killing of a young mother and the shooting of her child in Bell’s Fork outside of Greenville.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Department announced March 18 that Ja’Keis Spencer Wiggins, 20, of Snow Hill was charged in the shooting death of Marshayla Pasley. The incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 outside of Greenville.
Someone fired multiple shots into Pasley’s home, hitting her and her 3-year-old son. The incident occurred at 2004 Long Drive, located off of Charles Boulevard in the area of Old Fire Tower Road.
Emergency medical personnel attempted to resuscitate Pasley but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her son was transported to Vidant Medical Center and treated for his wounds. Raeshon Peoples, 22, also was in the residence during the incident but was not injured.
Wiggins is facing one count of first-degree murder; two counts of attempted first-degree murder; assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury; and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. He is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center with no bond for the murder. He received a $2.5 million bond for his other charges.
Details of Wiggins’ arrest were not mentioned in a release from the office.
On Feb. 22, deputies arrested 19-year-old Tyquavious Charod Cummings of Greenville on the same charges. He was being held without bond for the murder charge and other violations.
On Feb. 26, the office arrested Shaquile Ali Pittman, 20, of Ayden for Pasley’s shooting. He was held with no bond on the murder charge and received a $2 million secured bond on the same other charges as Wiggins.
A release from the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
- 400 block West Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 11:15 a.m., March 16: trailer broken into in parking lot; welding equipment valued at $14,000 stolen; case active.
- 5800 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 7:50 p.m., March 18: break in at residence; case active.
- 3315 U.S. 258, Fountain, 6:01 p.m., March 18: beer valued at $1.49 shoplifted from Community Store; case closed by arrest.
- 4079 Lewis Store Road, Walstonburg, 6:31 p.m., March 19: financial card fraud at S & L Ground Delivery Inc. via internet; losses valued at $2,500; case active.
AYDEN
The Ayden Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- Torhi Klayette Jackson, 46, of 117 Holliday Court, Greenville, was arrested March 21 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. His court date is April 20 in Greenville.
- Christopher Steven Clements Jr., 34, of 3648 Kings Corssroads Road, Greenville, was arrested March 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving while impaired and open container after consuming alcohol. He was placed under a $1,000 bond. His court date his April 6 in Farmville.
- Brandon Rashad Suggs, 31, of 5658 Edwards Church Road, Grifton, was taken into custody March 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count failure to appear for driving while licensed revoked not impaired, hit and run leave scene of property damage, unsafe movement, resisting public officer and possession of marijuana up to a half and ounce. He was placed under a $4,000 secured bond. A court date was not listed on the report.
- A resident of Fawn Road reported larceny of a firearm March 18 after a gun was taken without permission. This case is active.
- A resident of N.C. 102 and Second Street reported simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia March 15. This case was closed by exception.