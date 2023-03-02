Ten area teens will participate in the Distinguished Young Women of Greenville and Pitt County program on Saturday at D.H. Conley High School.
The scholarship program awards students based on academic achievement, talent, fitness and self-expression. Two representatives will be named, one for Greenville and one for Pitt County They will receive a share of more than $15,000 in scholarships. Participants are:
Madeline Craft, daughter of Scott and Suzanne Jones, is a member of Student Government Association and the tennis team at Farmville Central High School. For her talent presentation, she will perform a jazz dance.
Taylor Cherry, daughter of Daryl and Kate Cherry, is a lacrosse player and member of the SGA at J.H. Rose High School. For her talent presentation, she will perform science experiments.
Kaleigh Garrett, daughter of Mike and Kristi Garrett, is a member of Health Sciences Academy at Conley and a company member at North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts. For her talent, she will perform a contemporary dance.
Amira Hijazi, daughter of Ilham Thurstan and Mohammad Hijazi, is yearbook editor and SGA treasurer at Innovation Early College High School. For her talent, she will present a monologue in Arabic.
Madison Lanier, daughter of Jonathan and Melissa Lanier, is newspaper editor and a member of National Honor Society at Rose. Her talent presentation will be a jazz dance performance.
Haynes Lewis, daughter of Dr. Richard and Kristie Lewis, is junior class president and secretary of the Thespian Society at Arendell Parrott Academy. For her talent, she will perform a contemporary, lyrical dance.
Haleigh Long, daughter of Martin and Alexis Long, is a member of the softball team and SGA at Farmville Central. Her talent presentation will be a contemporary dance performance.
Hailey Outland, daughter of Ben and Beth Outland, is a member of the volleyball team at Farmville Central. For her talent presentation, she will give a vocal performance.
Hadley Pugh, daughter of Frankie and Janna Pugh, is a member of the yearbook staff and LINK Crew at Conley. Her talent presentation will be a guitar and vocal performance.
Aubrey Tadlock, daughter of Dale and Tara Tadlock, is a student at Conley and a dancer at Greenville Civic Ballet. Her talent presentation will be a tap dance performance.
The current Distinguished Young Woman of Pitt County is Rose student Brielle Scott McGillicuddy, who was third runner-up in the state program in January. Olivia Salter and Brooke McLawhorn are co-chairs of the local scholarship program.
The program will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Conley, 2006 Worthington Road. Tickets are $20 in advance and may be purchased from a participant or at It’s So Wright, 801 Red Banks Road. Admission is $25 at the door provided seating is still available. Visit facebook.com/DYWPittCounty.