WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College’s 25th annual Veterans Salute not only paid tribute to those who have served their country, but it also came with a promise for how the college aims to serve veterans.

PCC President Lawrence Rouse told about 75 people gathered for the Nov. 9 ceremony that the new Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Center for Student Advancement will house PCC’s Veterans Affairs program and will include other dedicated space for veterans.

