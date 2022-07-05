I want to speak to you today about a subject that no one’s talking about. That is the Anti-Christ spirit.
As we see all the things that are going on in America today and all over the world, it’s nothing short of the world being groomed for the Anti-Christ’s arrival. Spiritual and physical lawlessness has taken over.
There are no more Godly morals. If God was not so merciful, with the snap of a finger, he could destroy the whole world. God sent John the Baptist to prepare the way for the coming of Jesus Christ. Satan has sent an Anti-Christ spirit to prepare the way for the coming of the Anti-Christ.
This spirit’s job is to create a society and culture to worship him when he comes on the scene. Sadly, the church will play a big part in his coming. It is because of its backslidden state.
The Bible declares: “Now the Spirit speaketh expressly that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits and doctrines of devils.” 1st Timothy 4:1-2.
This is the church that will welcome him, and support him. It will endorse him when he comes. This church is not a part of the body of Jesus Christ, but of the Anti-Christ.
There are churches coming up all over the place, but God has nothing to do with them. They will agree with everything the world has to offer. They won’t preach the Bible, but will go along with everything being said, and done in the world. Absolutely anything goes!
The Anti-Christ spirit will prepare the church and the world for when he comes. He will use lawlessness, sexual immorality, greed, lies, unforgiveness and pride. This is being done in the world and in the church.
If you are in a church that doesn’t hate sin, doesn’t preach about sin, and is full of filth, that church belongs to the Anti-Christ. If you are a Christian who is practicing sin, and doesn’t like correction, you have an Anti-Christ spirit. Fall on your knees before it’s too late, because judgment is coming on the house of God.
“If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. if we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned we make him a liar and his word is not in us.” John 1:8-10. God bless!