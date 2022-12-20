FALKLAND — With Christmas approaching, few things cause as much excitement at an elementary school as a white-haired man making a special delivery of gifts for children.

Bob Clinkscales, president of Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville, had a chance to bring joy to students this week by giving away “The Statue of Liberty” by Lucille Recht Penner. Clinkscales and fellow club members bought some 1,700 copies of the book for first-graders throughout Pitt County Schools.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.