First grade teacher Haleigh Vickney reads The Statue of Liberty, a book donated to first graders by Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville, to her students at Falkland Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Bob Clinkscales, president of Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville looks on as Principal Diana Denham reads “The Statue of Liberty,” a book donated to first-graders by Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville, to her students at Falkland Elementary School on Tuesday.
photos by Willow Abbey Mercando/the daily reflector
First grade teacher Haleigh Vickney's class holds up their new books donated by Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville as Bob Clinkscales, president of Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville smiles at Falkland Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Students read The Statue of Liberty, a book donated to first graders by Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville, at Falkland Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
First-grader Ty’Kira Battle reads “The Statue of Liberty.”
First-grade teacher Haleigh Vickney reads “The Statue of Liberty,” a book donated to first-graders by Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville, to her students at Falkland Elementary School on Tuesday.
Principal Diana Denham reads The Statue of Liberty, a book donated to first graders by Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville, to her students at Falkland Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Bob Clinkscales, president of Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville looks on as Principal Diana Denham reads “The Statue of Liberty,” a book donated to first-graders by Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville, to her students at Falkland Elementary School on Tuesday.
Ava Cobb, 7, hugs Bob Clinkscales, president of Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville, after the club donated books to first graders at Falkland Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
First grade teacher Haleigh Vickney's class holds up their new books donated by Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville as Bob Clinkscales, president of Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville smiles at Falkland Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Bob Clinkscales, president of Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville receives a fist bump from a student at Falkland Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
FALKLAND — With Christmas approaching, few things cause as much excitement at an elementary school as a white-haired man making a special delivery of gifts for children.
Bob Clinkscales, president of Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville, had a chance to bring joy to students this week by giving away “The Statue of Liberty” by Lucille Recht Penner. Clinkscales and fellow club members bought some 1,700 copies of the book for first-graders throughout Pitt County Schools.
“Look at them,” Clinkscales said loudly to be heard over 45 first-graders gathered in the cafeteria of Falkland Elementary School. “I’ve never seen them so excited.”
While members of the 46-year-old Kiwanis Club have been donating books to local school children for nearly two decades, the gift-giving routine was disrupted in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 did not stop gifts of books from coming to the schools, but it kept Kiwanians at a distance. Many Golden K members, who tend to be retirees, avoided crowds due to their risk of contracting the virus, and state regulations restricted school visitors to prevent the spread. So members delivered cartons of books to school offices but did not come inside to see children’s faces light up when they received their gifts.
The holiday tradition resumed this month, with Clinkscales and other Kiwanis volunteers making presentations at nearly a dozen area elementary schools.
“We feel it’s an important thing not only for the books to be given out but to encourage them to read,” Clinkscales said of significance of the $3,500 project, which is paid for through the Kiwanis Children’s Fund.
“They’re just starting to learn to read,” he said. “I worked in prison ministry for a number of years, and we had men that were in their 50s and couldn’t read. If these guys get started now, it’s a lot easier. Reading is critical.”
Principal Diana Denham said that having books to take home is especially helpful for students who are beginning readers. Denham, who is in her first year as principal at Falkland, said it is evident to educators when students start school without having had access to books at home. Seemingly simple concepts, such as turning pages, looking at a book from left to right and even identifying the beginning of the book from the end, tend to be foreign to students who have had little to no exposure to books.
“As they come in as kindergarten students, you can tell which students have had that preschool background,” she said. “The kids that have stayed home, a lot of them don’t have as much exposure to books in general. Coming in, teachers have to differentiate between the kids that have had (books) and the kids that are kind of starting a little bit behind.”
Classroom libraries, visits to the school media center and having books to take home all help students become more confident readers, Denham said.
“They love going for library time and checking books out,” she said. “Especially being in Falkland and rural, our kids don’t have the libraries close at hand.”
Penner’s non-fiction reader uses words, illustrations and photographs to tell the story of how the 136-year-old Lady Liberty was created and brought from France to New York Harbor, where it has become a symbol of freedom.
Falkland first-grader Aaron Fernandez, who was reading through the book with teacher assistant Buffy Moore, said he had learned that the statue’s eyes were about as big as he is. He could hardly wait to take the book home to read it to his mother.
Classmate Jysaia Foreman said she had just finished making her Christmas list, but this book was a surprise that she planned to share with her whole family.
“They’re so excited. It’s something they get to take home,” Denham said. “When he was passing them out, they said ‘We get to keep this?’ It’s the excitement of getting something in their hands.”