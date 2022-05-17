More than two years after schools shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of Pitt County students need summer instruction to help them catch up, officials said Monday.
Steve Lassiter, Pitt County Schools assistant superintendent for educational programs and services, said that more than 5,000 of the county’s 23,000 students currently qualify for summer instruction this year. Those eligible to attend are kindergarten through eighth-grade students who are performing two or more grade levels behind or those with failing grades in reading or math, as well as high school students who have failed courses.
“We are I’ll even say nudging maybe even to the 6,000 mark,” Lassiter told Board of Education members in a work session. That is an increase over last year, when about 4,500 students qualified.
Monica Jacobson, director of secondary education, said in an interview that student qualifying data is based on preliminary numbers from mid-year assessments. She said schools expect the number to decrease when they are re-evaluated at the end of the school year.
Last year, when about 3,800 attended, the school district hired about 600 teachers to cover two separate sessions of summer school. About half that number have applied for this year’s sessions, scheduled for June for high school and July for elementary and middle school.
“Right now we have about 300 teachers who have applied to teach summer school,” Lassiter said. “We were a little worried about that number, but we are confident that we will have enough teaching staff to provide the support for our students that we need.”
While last year’s year’s summer session included 30 days of instruction, this year’s is shorter. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade will attend from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays from July 11-28. High school students will attend from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 21-30 for a total of eight days of instruction.
Lassiter said the district anticipates some 3,000 students will attend summer school, which is voluntary. He said that if space is available, students who do not meet academic qualifications to attend will be considered.
Like last year, elementary and middle school programs will include STEM and other enrichment activities in addition to remediation.
New this year are summer sessions focusing on career and technical education and days designed to help students make a successful transition to middle school and high school. The Summer Career Accelerator, for grades six-12, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 21-30 for a total of eight days of instruction. A Transition to Middle and High School program, open to all rising sixth-graders and ninth-graders, is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 8-12.