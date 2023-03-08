...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Three women have been arrested for two separate thefts at the same Fountain convenience store.
A news release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to the Dollar General at 3690 S. Railroad St. about 8 p.m. to a reported larceny in progress.
A deputy saw a vehicle adjacent to the store with its trunk open, the release said. Young children who were alone in the car began honking the vehicle’s horn.
The release said the horn appeared to be a warning to people in the store.
Three shopping carts containing products valued at $1,078.46 were found at the front door of the store according to the release.
Three female suspects were arrested by deputies as they exited the store, the release said; Javia Alexius Boyd, 23, of Durham; Sierra Titi Siene Bess, 21, of Smithfield; and Mekiha Za’nae Jones, 20, of Farmville.
Photos were used to confirm that the three also were responsible for a larceny at the store on Feb. 21 that followed the same pattern. Reports from the time said that cleaning supplies valued at $686 were stolen during that incident.
All three were charged with felony larceny, conspiracy and attempted felony larceny. Boyd was also charged with misdemeanor child abuse and resist, delay, obstruct public officer.
All three were given $5,000 bonds and have since been released from the Pitt County Detention Center.
Bess was further charged with an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear. She also received an additional $1,000 bond for that charge.
Snow Hill man convicted
A Snow Hill man who laundered COVID-19 money was sentenced to over two years in federal prison Wednesday, the Eastern District of North Carolina reported.
A news release said that Dexter Maurice Duncan, 24, received a 31-month prison sentence and was ordered to pay restitution for laundering Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) money from the government. Duncan pleaded guilty on Nov. 8, 2022.
The release said Duncan conspired with others and used stolen identities to set up fictional businesses. He then applied for EIDL funding and diverted the accrued $180,988 to accounts he owned or controlled. The release said Duncan was unemployed but was known to live a “lavish” life.
Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan.
The Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lisa K. Labresh prosecuted the case the release said.