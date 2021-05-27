Todd Edwards Construction Business of the Month

FARMVILLE — The Farmville Chamber of Commerce has recognized Todd D. Edwards Construction as May’s Business of the Month.
“The Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to recognize Todd D. Edwards Construction as the Business of the Month for May,” says Lori Drake, executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center. “The excellent workmanship of Todd and his crew can be seen in many homes and businesses throughout our community.”
This includes the East Carolina ArtSpace located on Main Street, which houses the Farmville Chamber of Commerce along with other businesses.
“It’s a joy for me to work every day in the beautiful ArtSpace that Todd created,” Drake said. “And visitors to town are always so impressed with the facility. We are fortunate to have Todd and his team here in Farmville.”
The company specializes in construction work with a focus on alterations and renovations for residential homes and light commercial businesses. The company also performs preventative maintenance planning and repairs, project planing and assessments.
Co-owner Todd Edwards first discovered his interest in construction in college.
“I was in college and it was the highest paying job. I needed the money,” Edwards said.
“Very quickly after being on the construction site, I fell in love with it.”
Though he has built houses over the years, Edwards said he enjoys performing renovation work.
“It’s just a challenge. Everyone loves before and after pictures,” he said.
“From the renovation aspect, you don’t ever know what you’re going to get,” Edwards said. “It’s a lot more challenging and involves a lot more problem solving. No two days are the same.”
The family-owned business got its start in Raleigh in 1990, operating there until 1994. Then the Edwards family decided to move from Raleigh to Farmville.
“Our first child was on the way. Raleigh was getting a little fast-paced for us,” Edwards said. “It proved to be a good choice.”
At first Edwards operated his business from his truck and used the Depot Station for storage. As his business became established, he needed an office. He found the perfect spot and opened his office on Blecher Street in 1997.
Edwards soon decided to renovate the space. When renovations were complete, his wife, Suzanne, joked they could move into the office since it looked so good with its exposed brick walls and pine floors.
In 2004, the family did just that, with the office serving as both the Edwards’ home and office.
“It’s like an old European mom and pop shop,” Edwards said, adding it was made with convertible space options in mind.
Though named after Edwards, the business is a family effort, he said.
Suzanne handles the bookkeeping and accounting aspects of the business while their son, Duke, helps Todd with the construction and renovation aspects.
“It’s great. My son is grown and married we get to see him everyday,” Edwards said.
“It presents some challenges. You never quite get away from work,” Edwards said. “We’ve had to figure out ways of combating that. We also need to remind ourselves we need to take our business hats off and be a family.”
Duke, along with employee Mark Andrews, is taking the business to the next level, Edwards said. He also is proud of his daughter, Camille, who is attending N.C. State University.
The family was delighted to be selected as the Farmville Business of the Month.
“It was a very nice honor,” Edwards said. “I’m grateful for the chamber for all they do for Farmville. We have a wonderful business community here in town and I’m honored to be a part of it.
“I”m really proud of what’s going on in Farmville. We’re super excited to be a part of it’s future.”