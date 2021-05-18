A 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash late Sunday near Snow Hill, the State Highway Patrol said.
The patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when he or she was thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon. The driver lost control on N.C. 903, according to the Associated Press.
The vehicle overturned multiple times and, according to investigators, there were six children in the SUV ranging in age from 2 to 10 years old.
The toddler’s name has not been released.
The driver, Christopher Harrell, is charged with DWI and felony death by motor vehicle, the patrol said. Harrell was treated at a hospital and released on Monday, authorities said.
Drug arrest
A traffic stop in Farmville led to a drug arrest last week, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Terrell Harper, 27, of Farmville, was stopped in the area of West Hines Street and South Main Street a release said. The stop was conducted by Special Operations Unit officers and a K-9 unit.
Probable cause was found to conduct a narcotics investigation which yielded a digital scale with white residue along with a pill determined to be MDMA. Harper was searched and 30 pills consistent with the first were found.
Harper was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance; maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harper was later released on a $25,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 4200 block Norris Store Road, Ayden, 6:13 p.m., May 14: Two phones valued at $200 and bluetooth speaker valued at $200 stolen from home; case active.
- 6000 block Old Tar Road, Winterville, 2:56 p.m., May 15: wallet valued at $25 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 5700 block County Home Road, Winterville, 6:58 p.m., May 15: gun pointed at man by acquaintance; case active.
- 8100 block N.C. 11 South, Ayden, 4:18 p.m., May 17: assorted tools valued at $500 stolen from unlocked vehicle; case active.
- 7300 block County Home Road, Ayden, 2:52 p.m., May 11: man defrauded of $519.46 cash via internet; case active.
- 3300 block Myrtlewood Court, Fountain, 11:22 a.m., May 11: juvenile assaulted by unknown person in parking lot; case active.
FARMVILLE
The Farmville Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- An employee of Advanced Auto Parts reported larceny of a firearm May 11 after a gun was stolen from a vehicle. This case is active.
- Someone at the Disc Golf Course reported theft May 11 when property was taken from the vehicle. This case is active.
- A resident of Pine Street reported destruction, damage and vandalism of property May 11 after rocks were thrown at their vehicle. This case was closed by other means.
- A resident of Walnut Street reported a breaking and entering May 13 after a home was entered through a side door and items were stolen out of the house. This case is active.
- A resident of Crestwood Drive reported assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into city limits May 13 when a victim was shot in the arm. This case is active.
- A resident of Horne Avenue reported using electricity from another unit May 13 after a neighbor stole power. This case is active.