WINTERVILLE — A councilman suggested the town address subdivision standards after the board approved plans for nearly 100 homesites in two new developments.
Mark Smith said during the March 8 council meeting that the town needs to have a plan in place for when subdivisions are failing to provide upkeep and cleanliness in common areas.
He said that a problem arose regarding site maintenance and grass- cutting at the pond in the new subdivision where he lives.
Smith said he was frustrated by the issue and wanted the town to ensure it could prevent problems from occurring for other Winterville property owners.
“If we’re going to make them put retention ponds in these neighborhoods, we need to be prepared to monitor them,” Smith said.
State law dictates that retention ponds be added when constructing subdivisions. Councilman Tony Moore suggested speaking with state representatives to have the law amended.
Site problems often arise when the responsibility for maintenance transfers from the developer or builders to a homeowner’s association, officials said.
Property owners have a choice to hire a property management company to handle HOA affairs or to see to it themselves.
Sometimes when homeowners choose to handle it themselves, site maintenance does not get done. This could include common area grass not being cut or entrance signs needing repairs.
Councilman Johnny Moye asked if once HOAs are established, the town could get a record of those in charge. This would allow the town to be able to contact the HOA directly when ordinance violations occur.
“I think that’s already happening in those HOAs that have management companies. The problem is when they don’t have one and are self-managing,” Town Manager Terri Parker said.
There are recourses if the HOA or management companies do not comply with town ordinances. The town will first send a letter requesting corrections be made. If the HOA or management company does not comply, the matter can be brought before a judge, according to town attorney Keen Lassiter.
If an HOA is not present, the town can place all the homeowners in the neighborhood on the complaints.
The town needs to take a more proactive approach to ensure neighborhoods are compliant and in code, Parker said.
Prior to the discussion, the board unanimously approved final plats for Eli’s Ridge Subdivision Phase 1 and Phase 3 and Villa Grande Phase 2.
Eli’s Ridge is located on Worthington Road east of its intersection with Old Tar Road. The final plat design consists of 42 lots on 25.7 acres.
Villa Grande is located on Red Forbes Road north of its intersection with N.C. 903 South and consists of 55 lots on 26.10 acres.
Both subdivisions are located in the town’s residential-10 zoning, and final plat plans were recommended for approval by the planning and zoning board.
In other business, the council:
- Proclaimed March as Women’s History Month.
- Declared the second week of March as Girl Scout Week.
- Approved a proclamation celebrating Pastor Darron Carmon of Rebuild Christian Church for his efforts in community improvement, efforts during the pandemic, work against racism and mentorship programs.
Proclaimed April 2021 as Month of the Young Child and April 10-16 as Week of the Young Child in Winterville.
- Approved the annexation of Eli’s Ridge’s phase 1 and 3 stormwater detention area, pending no public comments being received in 24 hours.
- Appointed Councilman Tony Moore to Pitt County Human Relations Commission.
- Discussed tightening the town’s parking ordinances to ensure traffic is able to flow properly and to ensure emergency responders can travel through the streets without restriction.
- Scheduled an evaluation of the town manager at 5 p.m. on April 6 prior to the town’s budget session.