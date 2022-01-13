Several towns have designated the month of January as Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month. The mayors of Farmville, Ayden and Winterville released proclamations to highlight the issue.
Ayden
Findings from the town’s 2020-21 audit were presented and new members were appointed to several town boards during the Ayden Board of Commissioner’s regular meeting on Monday.
Austin Eubanks presented the board with the audit results. The audit noted that total revenue from the general fund in 2021 was $5,238,760. Expenditures amounted to $4,938,316.
Ad valorem tax generated 36% of the revenue in the general fund. The top expenditures were public safety and transportation. Other expenditures included culture and recreation programs.
Urban Turnage was appointed a seat on the Ayden Arts & Recreation Board. Georgia Childs was appointed to an Extraterritorial Jurisdiction Board seat and Elizabeth Pate was appointed to an alternate seat on the board. Mallory Denham was appointed to the Ayden Chamber of Commerce board as liaison.
A motion to approve the purchase of a new fire truck was made and was seconded by Mayor Pro Tem Ivory Mewborn. The motion passed unanimously.
Town offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The board will meet again on Feb. 14.
Winterville
Chief of Police Ryan Willhite presented changes to the town’s noise ordinance to the Winterville Town Council during its monthly meeting on Monday.
Willhite said the purpose of the changes were “improve the current noise ordinance and make it less subjective.”
The ordinance places decibel limits on certain locations. It states that between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. and 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., residential locations must abide by 60 dB and 50 decibels sound level limits, respectively.
Permits are required to exceed the limits and permits will only allow the noise to take place between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. at 75 decibels for businesses and 70 decibels for residential spaces. The ordinance was approved by the Council.
A proclamation establishing Jan. 17 as Martin Luther King Jr. Day also was read at the meeting.
Winterville’s council will meet again on at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14.
Snow Hill
Proclamations on Martin Luther King. Jr. Day and Black History Month were read during the Snow Hill Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Monday.
One proclamation established February as Black History Month in the town. Another established Jan. 17 as Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The board will meet again at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14.