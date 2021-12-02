Nearly 30,000 children are registered with the Toys for Tots campaign in Pitt County, but fewer than a 1,000 toys had been donated before Thanksgiving.
Toys for Tots coordinator Rev. Rodney Coles Sr. said the organization is in dire need of donations.
“Normally, the community really helps us get these toys collected, but there’s really been a shortage this year,” Coles said on Wednesday.
Toys for Tots, conducted in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps reserves, collects toys from donors and uses monetary donations to purchase them for families who register online and with partner agencies.
Partner agencies including the Greenville Housing Authority and other housing providers as well as area church outreach efforts, aid in the distribution of the gifts as wall as connecting families with Toys for Tots.
This year so far has seen a huge drop in participation, Coles said. Last year, the campaign was able to give toys to 28,803 children, he said.
Toys for Tots “brings joy to children on Christmas day,” according to Coles. In order for the campaign to be successful, it needs support from the community.
“There may be a pandemic with COVID-19 but a child doesn’t need to be without a toy for Christmas,” said Coles. At this time, there are not enough toys to meet the need.
Toys can be donated through Dec. 2 at the WITN News station at 275 E. Arlington Blvd. and drop boxes at some business locations.
Monetary donations can be made payable to Toys for Tots Foundation and sent to the Churches Outreach Network, P.O. Box 31045, Greenville, 27833.