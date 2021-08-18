WINTERVILLE — A vehicle stop led Pitt County deputies and Winterville police to arrest a man on drug charges.
At 1:44 a.m. on Monday a deputy with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and with Winterville Police Department officer stopped a vehicle on Church Street near Laurie Ellis Road.
A news release from the county agency said officers searched the driver, Dedrick Hart of 213 Division St., which led to them discovering marijuana, Xanax and Oxycodone pills.
Officers also found $200 in cash while searching Hart. A vehicle search found more marijuana and a substance believed to be cocaine, the release said.
Hart was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine; possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana; possession with the intent to sell/deliver Schedule IV controlled substance; possession with the intent to sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance; maintain a vehicle for controlled substance; and possession of marijuana up to half an ounce.
Hart was booked at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following allegations and details:
- 1200 block Grayleigh Drive, Ayden, 7:10 a.m., Aug. 14: vehicles tampered with at residences; case active.
- 3421 N.C. 903 S., Winterville, 6:11 p.m., Aug. 15: break-in at Southridge Self Storage. Catalytic converter valued at $300 stolen from vehicle; damage to camping trailers valued at $13,000; case active.
- 3700 block Ernest Loftin Road, Ayden, 11:52 a.m., Aug. 16: woman defrauded of $1,450; case active.
- 3800 block Bell Road, Fountain, 3:34 p.m., Aug. 16: barn broken into. Television valued at $800 stolen. Item last known to be secure at 5 p.m., Aug. 14: case active.
FARMVILLE
The Farmville Police Department release reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- I’Zayzuwon Ja’Heed Ruffin, 22, of Greenville was taken into custody Aug. 9 with one felony count possession of firearm by felon. He was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was Aug. 30 in Greenville.
- Jasper Ray Dail, 22, of Farmville was taken into custody Aug. 9 for charges of second-degree trespassing and other violations stemming from Beaufort County. He was placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date is Sept. 15 in Washington.
- James Edward Pollard, 50, of Farmville was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with one felony count possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed under a $50,000 secured bond. His court date was not listed on the report.
- Tammy Lynnn Pollard, 51, of Farmville was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with one felony count possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed under a $50,000 secured bond. A court date was not listed on the report.