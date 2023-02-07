A traffic stop led Grifton Police Department officers to arrest a man for drug and weapon possession last week, the agency reported.
A social media post by the department said that officers on Jan. 31 conducted a stop on N.C. 11 in town. Officers located two pounds of marijuana, more than two ounces of psilocybin mushrooms and a rifle with ammunition, the post said.
The driver, Jason Yochim, was charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, felony possession with intent to sell, deliver marijuana and felony possession with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver MDPV.
The post did not provide a reason for the traffic stop nor what led to Yochim’s vehicle being searched. It also did not provide an age or city of residence for Yochim.
The department and Town of Grifton did not respond to multiple attempts to gather more information. Yochim was booked at the Lenoir County Jail under a $15,200 secured bond.
School alert
Law enforcement increased their presence at area schools last week after threatening social media posts named schools in Pitt, Wayne and other North Carolina counties.
Agencies including the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday reported that the posts had spread to involve multiple school districts. The post appeared to have originated in Wayne County where a 13-year-old was arrested, officials said.
WRAL News in Raleigh reported that the 13-year-old was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office after investigators linked Instagram story posts to the suspect. The teen was arrested and charged on a juvenile petition for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.
Pitt County officials said that the post had been modified following the arrest to include names of other schools, including ones in Pitt County. Law enforcement presence at area schools was added as a precaution.