Crime Roundup: Grifton police arrest man with marijuana, mushrooms, rifle

Drugs and a firearm seized during a traffic stop on N.C. 11 by Grifton police. Jason Yochim was arrested during the incident.

 Contributed photo

A traffic stop led Grifton Police Department officers to arrest a man for drug and weapon possession last week, the agency reported.

A social media post by the department said that officers on Jan. 31 conducted a stop on N.C. 11 in town. Officers located two pounds of marijuana, more than two ounces of psilocybin mushrooms and a rifle with ammunition, the post said.

