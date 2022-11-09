...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A crosswalk connects trails across County Home Road between Alice Keene Park and Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum. A new transportation plan is seeking input on roads, paths and other modes of transportation in Pitt County.
The N.C. Department of Transportation has two public meetings coming up regarding the Pitt County Comprehensive Transportation Plan, the county announced.
CTPs are long-range multi-model planning documents that identify transportation needs and develop long-term solutions for the next 25 to 30 years. The purpose of these meetings is to provide the public with an opportunity to comment on the draft plan.
The first meeting will take place 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation, 4561 County Home Road.
The second meeting is 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the North Pitt High School cafeteria, 5659 N.C. 11 North.
Both meetings are floating and the public may attend at any time during two-hour period to review plans. NCDOT and Pitt County representatives will be available to answer questions and listen to comments.
Written comments also will be accepted during the meeting. Comments also may be submitted via phone, email, or mail through Dec. 31. Comments received will be taken into consideration as the plan develops.
For additional information, contact Phil Geary, NCDOT Transportation Engineer via email: pageary@ncdot.gov, by phone: 919-707-0930, or by mail: 1554 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC, 27699.
NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services for disabled persons who wish to participate in this meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Diane Wilson via e-mail at pdwilson1@ncdot.gov or by phone 919 707-6073 as early as possible so that arrangements can be made.
People who speak Spanish and do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.