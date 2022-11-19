High construction costs and too little consideration for travel alternatives were among points of discussion at a forum to gather input on a new long-range transportation plan for Pitt County last week.
The Nov. 15 session at the Pitt Community Schools Building at Alice F. Keene Park gave residents a chance to talk one-on-one with engineers from N.C. Department of Transportation and the City of Greenville about the Pitt County Comprehensive Transportation Plan, or CTP, a long-range multi-model planning document that identifies transportation needs and develops long-term solutions for the next 25 to 30 years.
Phil Geary, a transportation engineer with NCDOT, said that the plan has no funding attached to it but was built off a simulated travel demand model that analyzes areas based on factors like population and number of households to determine the most beneficial and cost-effective infrastructure. Breaking down where most vehicles travel is how needs are assessed and allotted. In Pitt County, that is the City of Greenville Geary said.
The Greenville MPO (Metropolitan Planning Organization) area, has more people and more traffic, he said. Eliud De Jesus, transportation planner for the City of Greenville, said the city is looking to see what additions can be made to its transportation plan. While the city does have a ballpark figure for budgeting in the MPO, De Jesus said the high cost of construction makes current figures dwarf previous projects.
“It is so expensive for construction,” De Jesus said. “The last bypass we built was 12 miles and the cost of that project does not compare to anything that we have submitted (now). ... Only in the highest areas of growth can we render that improvement.”
Geary said that strategic transportation investment law followed by NCDOT favors volume and traffic over anything else, which means areas with the highest number of vehicles get precedence for funding.
Activist Stephen Hardy-Braz takes umbrage with how traffic is defined, with laws making it so NCDOT can only count motor vehicles individually instead of accounting for public transportation systems that carry multiple passengers as well as cyclists and pedestrians.
“All of ECU’s transits, all of the GREAT lines, are not counted here,” Hardy-Braz said of the plan process.
He said funding issues begin in the state’s General Assembly, with the legislature banning funding for any bike or pedestrian projects. Geary agreed that was the case.
“NCDOT is stuck operating under current laws,” Hardy-Braz said.
In Winterville, Veronica Roberson, a member of town council, said that public transport is not receiving its due either. She said that programs like Pitt County Transit practically stop at the Greenville limits, and that makes life difficult for seniors when they seek health care or other resources.
“The older citizens like me would rather get on the bus than deal with traffic,” Roberson said.
She also said that the carbon footprint associated with a lack of public transit in the greater county is cause for concern.
“When we are talking about cutting down on emissions and cleaning up what we messed up, public transportation is a way of lowering that,” Roberson said.
“Everyone’s talking about cutting down, cutting down, but we don’t offer public transportation. We’re going to keep right on doing the same thing ... but initiatives like (public transportation) will do something.”
The CTP is the first step of long-range planning for transportation, with the next step being prioritization scoring and funding for the projects on the maps. Project planning and design will then be followed by construction, maintenance and operation of whichever new transportation infrastructure is deemed worth it.
A second meeting took place on Thursday at the North Pitt High School cafeteria, 5659 N.C. 11 North. Comments also may be submitted via phone, email, or mail through Dec. 31. Comments received will be taken into consideration as the plan develops.