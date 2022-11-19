High construction costs and too little consideration for travel alternatives were among points of discussion at a forum to gather input on a new long-range transportation plan for Pitt County last week.

The Nov. 15 session at the Pitt Community Schools Building at Alice F. Keene Park gave residents a chance to talk one-on-one with engineers from N.C. Department of Transportation and the City of Greenville about the Pitt County Comprehensive Transportation Plan, or CTP, a long-range multi-model planning document that identifies transportation needs and develops long-term solutions for the next 25 to 30 years.

