The trial of a Greene County man accused of attacking two people with a machete in Farmville in 2019 took was underway in Pitt County Superior Court this week.
Santos Anselmo, 53, of 350 Jenkins Road, Stantonsburg, was arrested on June 24, 2019. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder for alledgedly inflicting multiple lacerations on Francisca Jimenez -Rosario and another victim.
During testimony via interpreters, Jimenez-Rosario told prosecutor Valerie Pearce, chief assistant district attorney for Pitt County, that she had been in a relationship with Anselmo for almost four years prior to the incident. She said that the two often fought, though he did not hit her.
In January 2019, Jimenez-Rosario said, she decided to end their relationship.
On the day prior to the incident, Jimenez-Rosario said that Anselmo came to her Farmville home, where she lived with a male friend. He told her that he did not need “a woman like her,” and agreed to leave her alone.
On June 23, 2019, he returned to find her and her friend on the porch. After a brief argument where he threatened to “disappear” her friend, Jimenez-Rosario said Anselmo drove away. Five minutes later, he returned with a machete.
Seated on the steps, Jimenez-Rosario did not see the weapon. Her friend rushed inside her home and told her to run, which she did. She said that after a spending few minutes attempting to break into her home, Anselmo began pursuing her. As she ran, she felt pain in her cheek and the side of her head.
“I fell and I saw him standing over me,” Jimenez-Rosario said. “My hands were up.”
Jimenez-Rosario testified that Anselmo cut a tendon in her knee, badly lacerated her face and head and almost cut one of her fingers off. She said that she sustained damage to tendons in her hands. She did not know how many times she was struck.
Jimenez-Rosario said her friend came out of the house and hit Anselmo with a bottle. Neighbors came to Jimenez-Rosario’s aid after she ran to their home. She recalled that she heard the tires of Anselmo’s van squealing, and that she lost a lot of blood.
Jimenez-Rosario was transported to Vidant Medical Center. She said she underwent multiple surgeries and two months of rehabilitation but does not have full use of her hands and lacks some mobility.
Reports from the time of the incident said that deputies began looking for Anselmo after the assault and later found his vehicle abandoned and wrecked in Greene County near his home. Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office assisted in locating Anselmo at an abandoned home in Greene County. He sustained injuries in the car wreck.
Photos of Jimenez-Rosario’s injuries were entered into evidence, along with photos of the crime scene. Judge Jeff Foster recessed the trial about 5 p.m. on Monday. The trial was set to resume at 9:30 a.m. today.
Anselmo is being tried on attempted murder charges, a Class B2 felony in North Carolina. He could face life in prison.He is being defended by Tapper Cole, also of Pitt County.
The case has three interpreters assisting: Rafael Leal, Heidi Leal and Erin Luna. Prosecutors said on Monday that up to 10 witnesses could be called and that the trial could take up to four days. Visit thestandardenc.com for updates.