...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
The Pitt County Board of Health has appointed two people to lead public health following the departure of Dr. John Silvernail.
Teresa Ellen will serve as the interim agency director and Dr. Chelley Alexander as the interim medical director. Both will begin April 10, when Silvernail’s resignation goes into effect.
Silvernail, who became the agency’s director in October 2019, submitted a letter of resignation to Board of Health Chairman Dr. Herb Garrison on March 15. It referenced the department’s role in responding to the pandemic, which started five months after Silvernail was hired.
“After nearly three years of nonstop response to the COVID-19 pandemic, I find myself physically and mentally exhausted and believe it is time to move on to other activities,” Silvernail said in the letter.
Garrison in a county news release expressed thanks to Silvernail.
“The Board of Health is very grateful to Dr. Silvernail for his capable leadership of the health department, especially during the height of the COVID pandemic,” Garrison said. “We welcome Teresa Ellen as our interim health director, who is extremely experienced in public health leadership, and look forward to working with her as we search for a permanent health director.”
Ellen’s public health experience includes serving as deputy public health director in Craven County and as Wilson County’s public health director, where she retired in January.
Alexander is the chairwoman of family medicine at ECU Health and previously served in this capacity during the transition between Dr. John Morrow and Silvernail.
“I am pleased that as a result of these appointments by the Board of Health, there will be no disruption in services to the public during the transition,” Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher said.