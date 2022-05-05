Cutting the ribbon at Meating Ground Cafe are, from left, Alton Wadford, Winterville Chamber of Commerce board chairman, chamber board member Amy Amacker-Self, council members Paul Rice, Veronica Roberson and Tony Moore, Mayor Ricky Hines, co-owners Shaina Cole, Eric Pooley and Matt Cole, Mandi Shelp, chamber vice president, and Rebecca Caveness, chamber executive director.
Cutting the ribbon at K-9 Academy are, from left, Winterville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebecca Caveness, co-owner Megan Johnson and her pup, River, Becky Fallaize, Lauren Rea, office manager Alison Blackmon, Winterville Mayor Ricky Hines, Shian Garbark, Councilman Paul Rice and Alton Wadford of the Winterville Chamber of Commerce chairman of the board.
Cutting the ribbon at Meating Ground Cafe are, from left, Alton Wadford, Winterville Chamber of Commerce board chairman, chamber board member Amy Amacker-Self, council members Paul Rice, Veronica Roberson and Tony Moore, Mayor Ricky Hines, co-owners Shaina Cole, Eric Pooley and Matt Cole, Mandi Shelp, chamber vice president, and Rebecca Caveness, chamber executive director.
Cutting the ribbon at K-9 Academy are, from left, Winterville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebecca Caveness, co-owner Megan Johnson and her pup, River, Becky Fallaize, Lauren Rea, office manager Alison Blackmon, Winterville Mayor Ricky Hines, Shian Garbark, Councilman Paul Rice and Alton Wadford of the Winterville Chamber of Commerce chairman of the board.
The Winterville Chamber of Commerce welcomed two new member businesses recently with ribbon-cutting celebrations featuring town leaders, chamber officials and other well-wishers.
The chamber visited Pitt County K9 Academy on April 11. The business has two locations, one is for training and boarding and the other is for grooming. They just moved their grooming facility to a larger location in Winterville at 111-A W. Fire Tower Road, just west of Old Tar Road in Wintergreen Commercial Park.
The new facility is spacious and clean, said chamber director Rebecca Caveness. “They have an extensive and knowledgeable staff here. We are very excited for their growth and hope they continue to choose to stay in Winterville.”
The chamber crew visited Meating Ground Cafe on April 13. The business was opened by the owners of Prevail Food Truck, Shaina and Matt Cole and Eric Pooley, at 4810 Old Tar Road in the Food Lion shopping center.
Pooley and the Coles renovated the old Subway location into a beautiful and welcoming space, Caveness said. They serve breakfast and lunch, coffee all day, and frequently have specials on the menu.
“We really enjoyed getting to celebrate them,” Caveness said. “Opening a restaurant is a huge feat and they have done such a wonderful job with it. Looking forward to watching them prosper.”