The two most recently elected members of the Board of Education have been selected as chairman and vice chairman of the board.
James E. Tripp Jr., who represents District 3, was elected chair, and District 4 representative Don Rhodes was elected vice chair in a divided vote on Monday. Both men, who were elected in November 2020, are serving their first terms on the board.
“It has been eye-opening just serving on the board for this first year,” Tripp said. “We don’t always agree, but we do work together on behalf of all the students and staff of Pitt County.”
Tripp is pastor of Holly Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church, and Rhodes is a retired educator and businessman. Their terms expire in 2024.
Tripp and Rhodes replace Chairwoman Melinda Fagundus, who represents District 8, and Vice Chairwoman Tracy Everette-Lenz, who represents District 1.
Everette-Lenz nominated Tripp to lead the nine-member board, saying she did not feel that her professional obligations would allow her the time required to serve as chairwoman. She is a school psychologist in a neighboring county.
District 9 representative Benjie Forrest nominated Everette-Lenz to serve a second term as vice chair, but she declined. Forrest also nominated District 2 representative Amy Cole to chair the board, but she declined to serve. Forrest and District 6 representative Worth Forbes voted against Tripp and Rhodes. However, both Forrest and Forbes congratulated the new chairman and vice chairman during their closing comments.
Board members also praised Fagundus and Everette-Lenz for their leadership during difficult times.
“Everything that we’ve done about this pandemic and about COVID we’ve done for the first time,” Forrest said. “Everything that we’ve voted on, we voted on and set precedent. We didn’t have precedent to go on ... that shows your leadership.”