Two Pitt County men have been charged in connection with a shooting that took place in a Farmville neighborhood earlier this month.
Warrants say that Antrez Reid, 21, of Fountain was arrested Friday by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Reid and two accomplices, Jerome Beamon, 24, and Trabian Norville, 27, are accused of conspiring to shoot a man at his home.
The incident took place on Williams Street when Norville and Reid attempted to shoot inside a vehicle occupied by the victim, warrants said.
Probable cause was found that Reid fired his gun near Williams and Faison Street in an attempt to kill the victim, warrants said. He then fired his weapon into the victim’s moving vehicle, prompting multiple people to take cover as the crime was committed.
Reid had earlier pointed his weapon at the victim with intention. It is unclear if any injuries occurred from the shooting.
Reid has been charged with assault by pointing a gun, going armed to the terror of people, disorderly conduct, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property and felony conspiracy.
Reid had previously been arrested on May 9 for carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits.
Norville was arrested Saturday and charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, going armed to the terror of people, felony aiding and abetting, disorderly conduct, hit and run, felony conspiracy, resisting a public officer, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property and assault by pointing a gun.
Both were jailed without bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
- 4200 block Norris Store Road, Ayden, 6:13 p.m., May 14: Two phones valued at $200 and bluetooth speaker valued at $200 stolen from home; case active.
- 5700 block County Home Road, Winterville, 6:58 p.m., May 15: gun pointed at man by acquaintance; case active.
- 6000 block Old Tar Road, Winterville, 2:56 p.m., May 15: wallet valued at $25 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 8100 block N.C. 11 South, Ayden, 4:18 p.m., May 17: assorted tools valued at $500 stolen from unlocked vehicle; case active.
- 5100 block Bill Jones Road, Ayden, 12:07 a.m., May 19: man reported being threatened at residence; case cleared.
- 900 block East Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 2:01 p.m., May 18: woman defrauded of Social Security number by unknown person; case active.
- 5100 block Bill Jones Road, Ayden, 12:07 a.m., May 19: man threatened by unknown person at residence; case cleared.
- 2900 block N.C. 102 East, Ayden, 7:39 p.m., May 19: Predator generator valued at $250 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3800 block Goldsoboro Run, Farmville, 5:55 p.m., May 21: man assaulted at residence; case active.
FARMVILLE
The Farmville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
- Derrick Smith, 47, of Farmville was taken into custody May 18 and charged with one felony count of assault by strangulation and one misdemeanor count assault on female. No bond was issued. His court date was May 19 in Greenville.
- Johnny Ray Smith, 37, of Farmville was arrested May 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving while impaired. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is July 22 in Farmville.
- Dak Johnson, 26, of Farmville was cited May 19 for one misdemeanor count drug/narcotic violations. His court date is July 15 in Farmville.
- A resident of Godwin Drive reported simple assault May 15 after they were attacked. This case is active.
- A resident of Cotton Street reported an aggressive dog May 17 after a dog was shot. This case was closed by other means.
GREENE COUNTY
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
- Freddie Hall, 57, of 830 Lakeview Road, La Grange, was taken into custody May 21 and charged with one misdemeanor count show cause. He was placed under a $438 bond. His court date is May 28 in Snow Hill.
- Brittany Michelle Midgett, 30, of 140 Dawson Creek Drive, Statonsburg, was taken into custody May 21 and charged with one misdemeanor count school attendance law violation. She was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her court date is June 4 in Snow Hill.
- Braxton Hunter Spence, 27, of 1368 N.C. 903 South, Snow Hill, was taken into custody May 21 and charged with one felony count possession of stolen motor vehicle and obtaining property under false pretense. These charges stem from Lenoir County. He was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date is June 8 in Kinston.
- Akeem Shaivar Carr-Bey, 27, of 202 Peaks St., Williamston, was taken into custody May 20 and charged with two felony counts mal conduct by prisioner/expose and one felony count habitual felon indictment. He was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date is June 7 in Snow Hill.
- Michael Lee Tyndall, 40, of 371 Faith Church Road, Four Oaks, was taken into custody May 19 and charged with failure to appear for child support. He was placed under a $200 secured bond. His court date is July 28 in Snow Hill.
- Quentin Earl Johnson, 31, of 3436 Beaman Old Creek Road, Snow Hill, was taken into custody May 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count assault on a female. This charge stems from Pitt County. He was placed under a $10,015 secured bond. His court date is July 13 in Greenville.
- Cynthia Ann Vandiford, 41, of 4724 Toddy Road Farmville, was taken into custody May 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count embezzlement and one misdemeanor count embezzlement charge stemming from Pitt County. She was placed under a $3,500 secured bond. Her court date is June 7 in Snow Hill.
- Lamorris Deonta Lovick, 28, of 865 Kingold Apt X, Snow Hill, was taken into custody May 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving while license revoked. This charge stems from Pitt County. She was placed under a $500 secured bond. Her court date is June 15 in Greenville.
- Klia Anajer Smallwood, 25, of 1483 Gold leaf Drive, Winterville, was taken into custody May 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving while impaired. She was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date is June 4 in Snow Hill.