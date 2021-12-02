Two jury verdicts in the past two weeks prove the jury system of one’s peers can work, despite those who believe it is an antiquated system. No matter which side wins in a court case, someone goes home unhappy. But, that doesn’t mean the system of justice is impotent — just because one side or another has their feelings hurt.
I would argue the two separate verdicts this week — in the cases of Kyle Rittenhouse and in the trials of father-son Gregory and Travis McMichael and neighbor William Bryan — also send a strong message about self-defense. In both cases, self-defense was essentially defined. Kyle Rittenhouse was attacked. He defended himself. The jury saw the evidence on tape, listened to witnesses and appropriately upheld the individual right to self-protection. He was found not guilty on all charges.
In the case of Ahmaud Arbery, killed by Travis McMichael, the jury’s rendering of a guilty verdict shot down McMichael’s self-defense argument because he was the aggressor, whose father and neighbor chased down Arbery. There was video in this case, too, for the jury to see. In fact, I would argue that Arbery, who actually grabbed the weapon McMichael was brandishing, had more right to self-defense than any of the defendants. He was not the aggressor. Travis McMichael was found guilty on multiple charges, including malice murder. Gregory McMichael and Bryan were each found guilty of various charges including felony murder. All are awaiting sentencing.
Both of these cases, in my view, send a message that the rule of law must prevail in society. When it doesn’t prevail, there is unnecessary violence. In the Rittenhouse case, constitutionality-protected protests must be peaceful. They shouldn’t turn into riots where people and property are harmed. Politicians have to allow law enforcement to do the jobs they are sworn to do and not sit back and watch violence occur without lifting a finger. That’s what happened in Kenosha, Wisconsin. That’s why there were buildings on fire. And, why Rittenhouse was attacked by violent protestors.
In the Arbery case, the McMichaels and Bryan also tried to hide behind Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law. However, that law clearly did not apply because they had not seen Arbery commit any crime. The jury apparently saw through the argument, and once again allowed the rule of law to apply, as it always should.
There is little doubt that both juries were under a lot of pressure based on the national media coverage of the separate trials. Yet, it appears that each of the juries set the pressure aside, considered the factual evidence and rendered a just verdict in each of the cases. The jurors should be lauded for their efforts.
We have seen Democratic politicians go after police departments all over the country. “Defund the police,” was their mantra. Political leaders in many big citizens have looked the other way and allowed peaceful protests to become violent without doing anything to hold individuals and groups accountable. One of government’s major functions is protecting its citizens, yet elected officials have not only looked the other way when protests have become violent, but they actually tell their police departments to stand down, then in their public messages say that violent protests are, indeed, peaceful.
I am all for the right of protest. Such is guaranteed by the Constitution in the First Amendment:” Congress shall make no law respecting ... the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” The key word is “peaceably.” It means a protest without violence. It is time for riotous and dangerous behavior to be enjoined by the rule of law, just as it once was.
That time is now.