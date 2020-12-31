RALEIGH — The Eastern District of North Carolina collected more than $7 million in criminal and civil actions this fiscal year, including a $600,000 penalty from a Farmville drugstore for violations of the Controlled Substances Act.
U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr. announced last week that about $3.7 million was collected in criminal actions and $3.3 million was collected in civil actions. Additionally, more than $4.4 million was collected in asset forfeitures.
Overall, the Justice Department collected more than $15.9 billion in civil and criminal actions in fiscal year 2020, which ended Sept. 30. The total includes all money collected as a result of Justice Department-led enforcement actions and negotiated civil settlements. It includes more than $13.5 billion in payments made directly to the Justice Department, and more than $2.4 billion in indirect payments made to other federal agencies, states and other designated recipients.
As part of its efforts to stop the reckless dispensing of opioids and other controlled substances, the Eastern District collected a $600,000 civil penalty from Farmville Discount Drugs and its owner Robert L. Crocker for multiple violations of the Controlled Substances Act. The civil judgment and permanent injunction levied against Farmville and Crocker resulted in each losing their license to dispense controlled substances.
The office has collected millions in restitution for crime victims ordered by the United States District Court. As an example, after pleading guilty to receiving child pornography, William Trevor Soloff was sentenced to 151 months’ in prison and ordered to pay $36,000 in restitution to victims of the child pornography associated with his offense, and a $5,000 assessment. The office garnished a 401(k) account belonging to Soloff to satisfy the judgment in full.
“Our office uses every available tool in our arsenal to vigorously litigate and aggressively collect victim restitution and criminal fines, and recover taxpayer dollars that are either lost to fraud or otherwise owed to government agencies,” Higdon said. “We are proud of the men and women in our office who work so hard to pursue justice through their prompt and effective collection efforts.”
The U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, along with the department’s litigating divisions, are responsible for enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the U.S. and criminal debts owed to federal crime victims. The law requires defendants to pay restitution to victims of certain federal crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss.
While restitution is paid to the victim, criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to the department’s Crime Victims Fund, which distributes the funds to federal and state victim compensation and victim assistance programs.
The Eastern District, working with partner agencies and divisions, collected $4.4 million in asset forfeiture actions. Forfeited assets deposited into the Department of Justice Assets Forfeiture Fund can be used for a variety of purposes, including to support law enforcement. In certain circumstances, they can be used to restore funds to crime victims.
The Department of Justice, for instance, restored at least $1.1 million in assets to the Eastern District, which have been used to compensate victims of crimes prosecuted by the office.
“The forfeiture of assets which facilitate crimes or which are the fruits of the crime deprives the criminals of the means and reasons for their criminal activity,” Higdon said. “Asset forfeiture serves an important law enforcement interest. We will continue to aggressively follow the money so that we can financially disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations and restore funds to victims of crime.”